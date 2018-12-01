This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chinese snooker players handed 10-year, 6-year bans for match fixing

Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng hit with heavy sanctions following investigation by the WPBSA.

By AFP Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 11:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,439 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4370573
Bans: three-and-a-half years of Cao's punishment suspended for showing "true remorse" (file photo).
Image: Tim Goode
Bans: three-and-a-half years of Cao's punishment suspended for showing
Bans: three-and-a-half years of Cao's punishment suspended for showing "true remorse" (file photo).
Image: Tim Goode

CHINESE SNOOKER PLAYERS Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng have been banned from the sport for match-fixing with the former being given the longest suspension since English player Stephen Lee received a 12-year ban in 2013.

An independent tribunal ruled Yu, 31, will be out of the sport for 10 years and nine months after being found guilty of manipulating the outcome of five matches over a two-and-a-half-year period.

Cao, 28, has been banned for six years although three-and-a-half years of his punishment are suspended because he expressed “true remorse”. He was found to have fixed three different matches.

The tribunal came to their decisions after an investigation by the sport’s governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

“Cao Yupeng has shown true remorse and he will assist the WPBSA in player education and in its fight against corruption, which is reflected in his reduced sanction,” said Jason Ferguson, chairman of the WPBSA.

“The sanctions handed down to these players by the Independent Tribunal reflect how seriously the WPBSA treats such cases. This was a lengthy and difficult enquiry for which the Tribunal commended the WPBSA for its skill and professionalism in the investigation and presentation of the case.”

Snooker has a massive following in China largely thanks to the exploits of Ding Junhui — who in 2014 became the first Asian player to attain number one in the world — and there is also a talented crop of younger players following in his wake.

Such is the burgeoning popularity of cue sports in China that a 4,000-seat arena is being built in Yushan County in central China. 

Yushan already hosts the World Open, an international tournament with a nearly $1 million prize fund -– one of six events on Chinese soil on this year’s World Snooker calendar.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    After four years and 80 goals in New York, Spain legend David Villa to join Iniesta in Japan
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    MUNSTER
    Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    Munster locked and loaded as they bid to extend winning run in Cork
    'I'm playing alright, but I want to go out and put my stamp on games'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie