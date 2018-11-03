This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal star Bonner happy to put AFL adventure on hold as club duty comes first

Donegal forward Yvonne Bonner will be playing for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in 2019.

By Jackie Cahill Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 7:45 AM
24 minutes ago 245 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4319835

DONEGAL STAR YVONNE Bonner is happy to put her Australian adventure on hold – as long as Glenfin keep on winning.

Yvonne Bonner Donegal's Yvonne Bonner. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ace forward Bonner (31) will link up with the Greater Western Sydney Giants for the 2019 Women’s AFL campaign – and pre-season training is due to begin on November 14.

Bonner, who will have Cora Staunton as a team-mate, could yet go head-to-head with the Mayo legend on home soil before jetting off.

Bonner is preparing for this afternoon’s (SAT) Ulster Ladies Senior Club Final against Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne, with Staunton due in action for Carnacon against Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the Connacht decider.

If both clubs progress, they’re on opposite sides of the draw for the All-Ireland semi-finals in mid-November, with the Ulster champions due to face the Leinster winners, while Mourneabbey from Cork are already through from Munster to face the Connacht representatives.

Staunton put her travelling plans on hold last year until Carnacon’s club campaign came to an end.

But that wasn’t until early December as Carnacon went all the way to national glory, while the 2018 Final is pencilled in for December 8.

And Bonner said: “I’ll stay on if we keep winning.

“Pre-season starts over there on 14 November and there’s a players’ welfare day as well on the 17th in Melbourne.”

The GWS Giants swooped for Bonner after she impressed on the CrossCoders programme, which allows female athletes the chance to become a professional player in Australia.

In September, Bonner travelled to Melbourne for a rookie trial, which clashed with Glenfin’s county final victory over Moville.

2018 AFLW DRAFT GWS boss Alan McConnell at the 2018 AFLW draft. Source: AAP/PA Images

She recalls: “I was caught between a rock and a hard place but I got home early from the camp and got to play the first match in the Ulster championship against Lurgan.”

GWS coach Alan McConnell moved quickly to secure the services of Bonner and with the contract signed, she was back home to concentrate on club duties.

Glenfin have contested just the one Ulster Senior Final previously, back in 2011 when Donaghmoyne ran out 1-14 to 0-4 winners.

The same opponents await Glenfin again as they aim to crack the Ulster code and while the gap was large on that occasion, Bonner declares that Glenfin are “quietly confident.”

2017 evidence would suggest that they have every right to be as Glenfin suffered a narrow two-point loss to St Macartan’s at the semi-final stage, before the Tyrone side stunned Donaghmoyne in the provincial decider.

Bonner reflects: “Last year was a big year for us – we pushed on from the county and had St Macs at home. It was a great game and we were very unlucky not to come out of that with a win.

“St Macartan’s showed how good they were and went on to win it (Ulster title). Our team is the same as last year but far more experienced and the younger ones have come on in leaps and bounds in the last year alone.

“That’s the main difference – the younger ones are stepping up. We know it’s a massive challenge against Donaghmoyne but we’ll be quietly confident as well.

We’d rather go in as underdogs but we know what they’re capable of as well. We’re not naïve but when it’s a final, it’s anybody’s.

“It’s great for the club, which is on a high at the minute. The men won the intermediate championship and the U21s are doing well, still in the competition.

“There’s not too many clubs with men and women preparing for Ulster and there’s a great buzz. It would mean so much to keep going and make history,” adds Bonner, a 2018 TG4 All Star nominee.

When Glenfin’s campaign does eventually come to an end, Bonner will turn her attentions to the GWS giants.

She says:

The Cross Coders got in touch on Instagram – I wouldn’t have heard of it only for they messaged me.

“We were back and forth with a few Skype calls and they invited 20 of us from all over the world, 11 from Ireland, to come to the camp and it went from there.

“It was a really strange but exciting week – it was the first year the Cross Coders had done this, it was new to them.

“It should be a great experience and the good thing is that I don’t have to make a choice. I get to come back and play with the county and club again, and in a high standard of shape and fitness.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jackie Cahill
jackie@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    It's time for more Premier League footballers to start following Juan Mata's example
    Sterling agrees new '£300,000 a week' City contract - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie