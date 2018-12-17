This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘I’m not done with you yet’: After 22 goals in 27 games Ibrahimovic set for LA Galaxy stay

The 37-year-old moved to MLS last year following two seasons with Manchester United in the Premier League.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 17 Dec 2018, 9:20 PM
Ibrahimovic pictured in October following LA Galaxy's meeting with Minnesota United.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ibrahimovic pictured in October following LA Galaxy's meeting with Minnesota United.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FOLLOWING A PROSPEROUS debut season in the United States, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to remain with the LA Galaxy for at least another year.

The 37-year-old failed to lead his new club to the play-offs but did score an impressive 22 goals in 27 appearances for the California-based franchise.

The striker recently spent two seasons with Manchester United in the Premier League, winning the Europa League and League Cup under Jose Mourinho, but has prolonged his playing career outside of Europe.

Ibrahimovic has won league titles in Holland, Italy, Spain and France and could add a fifth country to that list next season, tweeting a video on Monday with the caption: “MLZ Im not done with you yet.”

The player has been heavily linked with a return to European football in recent months.

Former club AC Milan, where he won Serie A in 2011, have been reportedly interested in signing the forward — the Swede scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances at San Siro as the Rossoneri secured their first Scudetto in seven years.

His 27-goal haul saw Ibrahimovic finish second only to Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez in the scoring charts, however LA Galaxy failed to secure a play-off spot in MLS last season after defeat to Houston Dynamo in the final round of games.

Aaron Gallagher
