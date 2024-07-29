Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 6

Episode 6: Mona medals and Ireland smiles

Advertisement

And we’re off. Ireland has its first medal of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games courtesy of Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry.

The 23-year-old touched the wall 0.01 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Italian Benedetta Pilato. Gav and Sinéad were there to witness it all, and to chat to the country’s newest minted medalist.

Earlier in the day, Gav witnessed the remarkable focus of Kellie Harrington as she vies to win back-to-back golds. Meanwhile, Sinéad was one glance of a back away from her greatest day as an Olympic journalist.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: