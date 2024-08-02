Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 10

Ireland have a second gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games – Gavin reports back from the scene at which Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy confirmed their status as Olympic and Irish greats. It was a tough night for the Irish mixed relay team, who missed out on a place in their final. We discuss whether Rhasidat Adeleke was right to sit it out, and pay tribute to Thomas Barr on his farewell to the Olympic Games.