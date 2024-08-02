Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 10

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Episode 10: Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy make history
Ireland have a second gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games – Gavin reports back from the scene at which Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy confirmed their status as Olympic and Irish greats.
It was a tough night for the Irish mixed relay team, who missed out on a place in their final. We discuss whether Rhasidat Adeleke was right to sit it out, and pay tribute to Thomas Barr on his farewell to the Olympic Games.
Sinéad reports back from Versailles, the opulent setting for the team showjumping event, at which Ireland let slip a genuine medal chance. Plus, there was agony and heartbreak for Ireland’s sailors, who finished fourth after the final race in the men’s skiff.
Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.
You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: