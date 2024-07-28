Advertisement
Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 5

11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
Episode 5: 

Listen Here

Mona McSharry smashed the Irish record in qualifying for the 100m breaststroke final: Sinead reports from poolside and tells us whether we can now expect her to medal in tomorrow’s final.

Gavin meanwhile has suspicions around his reputation confirmed as Jack Marley vomits at the thought of being interviewed by him. (Kind of.) We hear of how Marley has totally flipped the atmosphere among the Irish boxing team after a very difficult start.

Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are trying to convince the world they are actually rank outsiders in the rowing, but Gavin explains why he isn’t buying his Yerrah on the Water act.

And Sinead recounts the experience of seeing a true GOAT, Simone Biles, up close.

Plus: a daft football comeback, forgotten sunscreen, and how Paris is actually willing to pardon our French.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: 

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Find your podcast app here

