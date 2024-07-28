Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 5

Episode 5:

Mona McSharry smashed the Irish record in qualifying for the 100m breaststroke final: Sinead reports from poolside and tells us whether we can now expect her to medal in tomorrow’s final.

Gavin meanwhile has suspicions around his reputation confirmed as Jack Marley vomits at the thought of being interviewed by him. (Kind of.) We hear of how Marley has totally flipped the atmosphere among the Irish boxing team after a very difficult start.

Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are trying to convince the world they are actually rank outsiders in the rowing, but Gavin explains why he isn’t buying his Yerrah on the Water act.

And Sinead recounts the experience of seeing a true GOAT, Simone Biles, up close.

Plus: a daft football comeback, forgotten sunscreen, and how Paris is actually willing to pardon our French.

