Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 4

Episode 4: Dupont’s golden moment and Rhys keeps his nerve

Advertisement

Antoine Dupont’s audacious bid for Olympic gold came to pass at a raucous Stade de France – Sinead reports as 80,000 French fans along with most of the media lost their minds amid the glory of it all. Gavin reports from the gymnastics arena, as Rhys McClenaghan holds his nerve to qualify for next Saturday’s Olympic final. We learn how he did so, in a brutally difficult sport.

We run through some other impressive Irish performances on Day One of the Games: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch put themselves in serious medal contention in the rowing, while cyclist Ryan Mullen had to battle hope and hypothermia.

Plus: Fifa’s absurdly harsh reaction to Canada’s spygate, and is the Taoiseach’s entrance music really Maniac 2000?

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: