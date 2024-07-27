Advertisement
Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 4

A rainy day befell Paris on what should have been the most glamorous event of the year for this cycle of Olympians. The Opening Ceremony, conducted down the river Seine, promised spectacle and freshness but did it deliver? Sinéad and Gav discuss the rights and wrongs of Ireland’s choice of uniform and selection of flagbearer, as well as who had the better draw of assignments on Day 0 of Paris 2024.
Episode 4: Dupont’s golden moment and Rhys keeps his nerve

Listen Here

Antoine Dupont’s audacious bid for Olympic gold came to pass at a raucous Stade de France – Sinead reports as 80,000 French fans along with most of the media lost their minds amid the glory of it all. Gavin reports from the gymnastics arena, as Rhys McClenaghan holds his nerve to qualify for next Saturday’s Olympic final. We learn how he did so, in a brutally difficult sport.

We run through some other impressive Irish performances on Day One of the Games: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch put themselves in serious medal contention in the rowing, while cyclist Ryan Mullen had to battle hope and hypothermia.

Plus: Fifa’s absurdly harsh reaction to Canada’s spygate, and is the Taoiseach’s entrance music really Maniac 2000?

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: 

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Find your podcast app here

The 42
