Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 11

It’s six medals in six days. Three of them are gold – and one of them might yet turn to gold. Gav and Sinéad are giddy about Team Ireland’s phenomenal performance in the first week of Paris 2024. Both of them were there for Rhys McClenaghan’s nerves-of-steel turn on the pommel horse, and even in the madness of Olympic glory, he gave answers to some of the technical questions they had about his podium-topping routine. And in a rematch for the ages, Kellie Harrington proved she’s in the form of her life and is ready to box for gold on Tuesday.