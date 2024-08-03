Advertisement
Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 11

Gav and Sinéad are giddy about Team Ireland's phenomenal performance in the first week of Paris 2024. Both of them were there for Rhys McClenaghan's nerves-of-steel turn on the pommel horse, and even in the madness of Olympic glory, he gave answers to some of the technical questions they had about his podium-topping routine. And in a rematch for the ages, Kellie Harrington proved she's in the form of her life and is ready to box for gold on Tuesday.
11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
Episode 11: Rhys McClenaghan’s special gold on a special Saturday

Listen Here

It’s six medals in six days. Three of them are gold – and one of them might yet turn to gold. Gav and Sinéad are giddy about Team Ireland’s phenomenal performance in the first week of Paris 2024.

Both of them were there for Rhys McClenaghan’s nerves-of-steel turn on the pommel horse, and even in the madness of Olympic glory, he gave answers to some of the technical questions they had about his podium-topping routine.

And in a rematch for the ages, Kellie Harrington proved she’s in the form of her life and is ready to box for gold on Tuesday.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: 

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Find your podcast app here

 

The 42
