Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 14

Kellie Harrington has done it: she has become the first Irish Olympian to successfully defend their title since, well, Friday. Let’s say she’s only the second to do it since 1932. Gav and Sinead were both in Roland-Garros to see the crowning moment of her farewell, and report on what it felt like in the moment and what it means to Kellie, who said that, “this one’s for me.”