Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 14

11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
Episode 14: Kellie’s golden moment

Kellie Harrington has done it: she has become the first Irish Olympian to successfully defend their title since, well, Friday. Let’s say she’s only the second to do it since 1932.

Gav and Sinéad were both in Roland-Garros to see the crowning moment of her farewell, and report on what it felt like in the moment and what it means to Kellie, who said that, “this one’s for me”.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

