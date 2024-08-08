Advertisement
Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 16

Gavin bagged a media ticket to watch the USA’s star-spangled basketball team and reports back from their stunning comeback win against Serbia, which earned them a spot in Saturday’s gold medal match against France. Sinéad, meanwhile, was at the Stade de France to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turn the 400m hurdles final into history’s fastest procession. Gavin also reports from his morning at the men’s speed climbing final, and then we hunker down for the big one: a lane-by-lane preview of tomorrow’s women’s 400m final, featuring one Rhasidat Adeleke.
11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
27
0

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

Episode 16: GOAT Watch 

Listen Here

Gavin bagged a media ticket to watch the USA’s star-spangled basketball team and reports back from their stunning comeback win against Serbia, which earned them a spot in Saturday’s gold medal match against France. 

Sinéad, meanwhile, was at the Stade de France to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turn the 400m hurdles final into history’s fastest procession.They also discuss Noah Lyles’ revelation that he ran the 200m final with Covid, and ponder whether these Games may suffer a greater Covid impact thank Tokyo, and whether the idea of the athletes’ village will remain as integral to future Games.

Gavin also reports from his morning at the men’s speed climbing final, and then we hunker down for the big one: a lane-by-lane preview of tomorrow’s women’s 400m final, featuring one Rhasidat Adeleke.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: 

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Find your podcast app here


