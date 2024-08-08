Paris 2024

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 16

Gavin bagged a media ticket to watch the USA’s star-spangled basketball team and reports back from their stunning comeback win against Serbia, which earned them a spot in Saturday’s gold medal match against France. Sinéad, meanwhile, was at the Stade de France to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turn the 400m hurdles final into history’s fastest procession. Gavin also reports from his morning at the men’s speed climbing final, and then we hunker down for the big one: a lane-by-lane preview of tomorrow’s women’s 400m final, featuring one Rhasidat Adeleke.