Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 17

Episode 16: No medal for Rhasidat but she’s ‘hungrier than ever’

The country watched on as Rhasidat Adeleke came fourth in a world final for the second time. Sinéad and Gav were in Stade de France to witness the 21-year-old’s disappointment as she fell short of her podium dream.

Advertisement

They discuss her future – from tomorrow night’s relay final to future Olympic and world title chances.Earlier, Sinéad delighted in the 4x400m relay qualification while Gav enjoyed the madness of Daniel Wiffen’s Seine exploits.

Olympics Daily brings you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

You can listen to Olympics Daily in the podcasts tab of The 42 and The Journal apps, or subscribe to the series now wherever you get your podcasts to make sure that you don’t miss an episode: