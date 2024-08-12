Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 20

LAST UPDATE | 44 mins ago
Episode 20: We’ll always have Paris
Here it is then, the final episode of Olympics Daily: Paris 2024.
Gavin and Sinéad gather at the mics for one last time, mainly because the longer they talk the longer they can convince themselves that the Games haven’t actually ended. They chat through their favourite memories from the Games, and what we learned about our greatest sportspeople.
They reflect on today’s homecoming event for Team Ireland, as 20,000 fans flocked to O’Connell Street on a Monday afternoon to pay homage to their new heroes.
They also discuss funding: what can be done to build on Paris 2024? The government have promised extra money for LA 2028, but can they do more? And where should any additional investment go?
And finally – thanks to you for listening to this podcast during the Olympic Games – you made a great experience even better. We don’t have another Olympic Games to chat about for while, but if you have any thoughts on what you’d like to hear in this podcast feed going forward, then please let us know. We are eager to hear any and all suggestions: sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie
