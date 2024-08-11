Olympics Daily with Cooney and O'Carroll: Episode 19

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Episode 19: The curtain draws on Ireland’s most successful ever Olympic Games
And it must come to an end.
Gav and Sinéad report from Ireland’s final two events at Paris 2024 – an incredible fifth Olympics for Fionnuala McCormack and a sensory blitzkrieg from the velodrome.
They also run through their favourite moments of the past 16 days, from Irish gold medals to sport-changing performances.
Olympics Daily brings you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals to the scandal and gossip – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.
