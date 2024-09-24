Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO
Podcast

Should Kyle Hayes have been nominated for Hurler of the Year?

Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll analyse whether Limerick’s decorated wing-back should have been nominated in a year where he faced charges which could have led to him being jailed.
11.40pm, 24 Jul 2024
172
2

WELCOME TO OUR brand-new podcast: The 42FM with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll.

Building on the success of Olympics Daily with Cooney & O’Carroll, The 42FM will zoom out on the biggest sports story of the week, bringing the wider context and issues into play.

In this opening episode, Gavin and Sinéad analyse and debate whether it is right that Limerick’s decorated wing-back Kyle Hayes was nominated as Hurler of the Year – in a year where he faced charges which could have led to him being jailed.

Is it reasonable to expect GAA players to be role models?

Should GAA leaders act as character witnesses in court?

Has John Kiely adequately addressed questions around this case and the culture of this Limerick team?

Who has spoken up for the victim of the crime, in the way John Kiely has spoken up for Kyle Hayes?

The 42
2
