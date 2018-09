Manchester United's Chris Smalling (hidden) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game.

MAN UNITED BEAT Watford 2-1 in the Premier League at Vicarage Road today.

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling got the goals to put United into a commanding lead, before Andre Gray hit back for the hosts to ensure a nervy finish.

Nemanja Matic was sent off in the dying moments for a second bookable offence, but United hung on to end their opponents 100% start in the Premier League.

