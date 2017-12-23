  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17 wins in a row for 'the Unstoppables' as Sergio Aguero breaks 100 mark

Pep Guardiola’s side continued their march towards the title with another comprehensive victory.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 4:57 PM
Sat 4:57 PM 4,898 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3768491
Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal.
Image: Martin Rickett
Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal.
Sergio Aguero celebrates a goal.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY RECORDED a 17th straight Premier League victory in a ruthless 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday as Sergio Aguero scored twice, with Raheem Sterling and Danilo also finding the net.

Pep Guardiolaâ€™s team are ripping up the record books this season and Bournemouth had no answer to their all-round dominance on an afternoon when hard work rather than flair was the key to success.

The runaway league leaders again showed they are simply too good this season and in the process became the first side since Liverpool in 1982 to score 100 English top-flight goals in a calendar year.

Bournemouth dropped into the relegation zone, but could console themselves that of the 19 teams City have faced in the league this term, only Everton have managed to avoid defeat.

The visitorsâ€™ cause was not helped by the absence of England international Jermain Defoe, who limped out of their mid-week loss to Chelsea, and Harry Arter, was also absent with calf trouble.

Vincent Kompany returned to Cityâ€™s starting line-up for the first time since injuring himself against Manchester United on December 10 and that gave the already confident home side a further boost.

Bournemouthâ€™s slender hopes of success at the Etihad Stadium received a further blow after 12 minutes when Junior Stanislas pulled up following a shot at goal and had to go off with an apparent hamstring complaint.

City then turned up the tempo as Aguero chipped over when well placed before visiting goalkeeper Asmir Begovic brilliantly blocked a long-range strike from Nicolas Otamendi.

Eddie Howeâ€™s Bournemouth played with a 5-4-1 formation when not on the ball, but they then had no defensive answer after 27 minutes when Aguero nodded home the opener to score his 100th goal at the Etihad.

City pressed Bournemouth hard, Fernandinho delivered a fine curling cross and Aguero did the rest, diving to head past the onrushing Begovic.

To Bournemouthâ€™s credit, the goal did not open the floodgates immediately and they remained fast and feisty, but the gulf of quality between the two sides was more than apparent.

After the interval, a wonderful last-gasp Steve Cook challenge prevented David Silva from sweeping home from six yards out as City flew out of the blocks.

Shortly after Cookâ€™s intervention, City claimed their second when Sterling finished a fine move by thrashing a low effort past Begovic following a through ball from Aguero.

The goal capped off a difficult week for the England international, who on Wednesday saw a man jailed for 16 weeks for racially abusing and attacking him prior to last weekendâ€™s 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth visibly wilted after Sterlingâ€™s intervention and City began to camp out in the oppositionâ€™s third.

Aguero made it 3-0Â after 79 minutesÂ when he beat Begovic with a header from six yards out and Danilo added further sheen to the scoreline as he slotted home from 10 yards out with five minutes remaining.

-Â Â© AFP 2017

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Milner wants â€˜boringâ€™ Liverpool after Arsenal thriller>

Conte bemoans â€˜unfairâ€™ draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasnâ€™t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
A pulsating Christmas cracker as Arsenal stage comeback to hold Liverpool in dramatic draw
CHELSEA
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton as Chelsea fail to take their chances
Big Sam's rejuvenated Everton keep Chelsea at bay
"Anelka, the leagueâ€™s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie