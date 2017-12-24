  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

18 for 18: More Shel-shocking through a big year in green for teen prodigy Kiernan

2018 is building up to be a big one for the teen sensation from Cavan.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 24 Dec 2017, 7:00 PM
10 hours ago 2,794 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3760389

OVER THE NEXT 10 days, our 18 for 18 series will look at 18 Irish athletes aged 18 or younger set for a big 2018. You can read the rest of the series here

Leanne Kiernan Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEANNE KIERNAN WAS always destined for the big stage.

Growing up in Cavan, she stood out in every football match she played in. Whether that was playing with the boys through the underage ranks or when she had to join the senior women’s team at the age of 13. Her skill, pace, unerring accuracy; she stole the show.

Also an extremely talented Gaelic footballer, it wasn’t long after she made the move to Dublin outfit Shelbourne that she well and truly came to the fore.

The 2016 Women’s FAI Cup final in the Aviva Stadium, her time to shine. And she grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Leanne Kiernan celebrates scoring Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

17 at the time, Kiernan starred and grabbed the headlines as she hit a hat-trick and Shels beat Wexford Youths 5-0. Also with a Women’s National League winners’ medal to her name and further success with the Ireland U19s, she capped a dream 2016 with a goal on her senior international debut.

She rarely lets a match pass without finding the back of the net, and found that form again in 2018. The season gone by was slightly more of a struggle as she had the Leaving Cert and all that goes with it to contend with.

Kiernan still impressed though in what was a more difficult year for the Red Pandas and lined out in the Champions League just a week after opening her Leaving Cert results.

Leanne Kiernan with Marta Unzue Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” she told The42 before a ball was kicked.

“I’d never expect it. Especially with all my best friends on the team too. What more could you want? Going to Champions League after getting your results on Wednesday!”

Hampered by injury in the later stages of the year she battled on to impress for Colin Bell’s Ireland side, starting against Slovakia and coming off the bench in that famous Netherland’s draw.

Leanne Kiernan celebrates sconing the first goal of the game with Niamh Prior Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With two wins and a draw from three outings under their belt in the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, next year should be a big one for Ireland.

And a big one for Leanne Kiernan.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Al-Qaeda attacked near to where I was living.... Any foreigner was now a legitimate target'
'Ibrahimovic couldn't shoot' - Capello claims credit for taming the lion at Juventus
Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man United and head for Barcelona
ARSENAL
'I probably wasnât mature enough to go over to England at 15'
'I probably wasn’t mature enough to go over to England at 15'
Milner wants 'boring' Liverpool after Arsenal thriller
'We were paralysed and frozen, a psychological factor from the bad start against Man United'
FOOTBALL
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Southampton striker Austin charged with violent conduct following kick
Gattuso: I am the least of Milan's problems
Superb Kane hat-trick equals Shearer goal record and sends Spurs above Arsenal
LIVERPOOL
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'I thought we would win it in my time... From there on you would have expected to go forward'
'He misjudged it - the second hand would have helped': Klopp accepts Simon Mignolet's error
'That is the type of game for people who love football - let's give credit to the creative force'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Disorganised and leaderless: Inexplicable from Man United in a frantic and costly finale
Disorganised and leaderless: Inexplicable from Man United in a frantic and costly finale
Mourinho slams 'childish' United after late Leicester equaliser
Man United fall further behind bitter rivals as 10-man Leicester conjure dramatic leveller

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie