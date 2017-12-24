18 for 18: More Shel-shocking through a big year in green for teen prodigy Kiernan

OVER THE NEXT 10 days, our 18 for 18 series will look at 18 Irish athletes aged 18 or younger set for a big 2018. You can read the rest of the series here.

LEANNE KIERNAN WAS always destined for the big stage.

Growing up in Cavan, she stood out in every football match she played in. Whether that was playing with the boys through the underage ranks or when she had to join the senior women’s team at the age of 13. Her skill, pace, unerring accuracy; she stole the show.

Also an extremely talented Gaelic footballer, it wasn’t long after she made the move to Dublin outfit Shelbourne that she well and truly came to the fore.

The 2016 Women’s FAI Cup final in the Aviva Stadium, her time to shine. And she grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

17 at the time, Kiernan starred and grabbed the headlines as she hit a hat-trick and Shels beat Wexford Youths 5-0. Also with a Women’s National League winners’ medal to her name and further success with the Ireland U19s, she capped a dream 2016 with a goal on her senior international debut.

She rarely lets a match pass without finding the back of the net, and found that form again in 2018. The season gone by was slightly more of a struggle as she had the Leaving Cert and all that goes with it to contend with.

Kiernan still impressed though in what was a more difficult year for the Red Pandas and lined out in the Champions League just a week after opening her Leaving Cert results.

“It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” she told The42 before a ball was kicked.

“I’d never expect it. Especially with all my best friends on the team too. What more could you want? Going to Champions League after getting your results on Wednesday!”

Hampered by injury in the later stages of the year she battled on to impress for Colin Bell’s Ireland side, starting against Slovakia and coming off the bench in that famous Netherland’s draw.

With two wins and a draw from three outings under their belt in the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, next year should be a big one for Ireland.

And a big one for Leanne Kiernan.

