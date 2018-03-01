  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the 2 disallowed goals that caused plenty of controversy at Wembley last night

A former Premier League referee believes mistakes were made.

By AFP Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 11:22 AM
3 hours ago 3,356 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3878720

A FORMER PREMIER League referee believes mistakes were made with the deployment of the controversial Video Assistant Referee system during Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round replay at Wembley.

Tottenham Hotspur eventually booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win over third-tier strugglers Rochdale.

But, not for the first time this season, the action on the field threatened to be overtaken by debate over the VAR, which is being trialled in English cup competitions this season.

Mark Halsey, a former Premier League referee, said Spurs’ Erik Lamela had had a “perfectly good goal” disallowed for a minor infringement by Fernando Llorente when Wednesday’s game was still goalless.

There were several other flashpoints at a snowy Wembley, with referee Paul Tierney ruling out Son Heung-Min’s penalty for Spurs after the South Korean star paused in his run-up — another decision which involved a VAR check.

When asked about Lamela’s ‘goal’, Halsey told BBC Radio Five Live: “For me it wasn’t a clear and obvious error. I thought it was a perfectly good goal. I don’t know why it was referred (to the VAR) in the first place.”

Halsey added he did not understand why the referee did not look at the touchline monitor himself, as allowed under the protocol.

He also criticised Tierney for ruling out the Tottenham penalty, saying he should have had the spot-kick retaken for encroachment.

“He could have handled it better,” Halsey added.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, speaking after the match, said: “The first half was a little bit embarrassing for everyone. I’m not sure that system is going to help.

“We love the game we know, football is about emotion but if we are going to kill emotion then people who love football will not be happy,” he added.

Meanwhile Spurs full-back Danny Rose said the VAR was “shambolic” and an “absolute disgrace”.

“We got the job done under shambolic circumstances through the game,” Rose told talkSPORT radio.

“An absolute disgrace, waiting around for I don’t know how many minutes to get a decision.

“It’s just laughable,” he added of a system where players and fans alike are kept in the dark over a referee’s reasoning, unlike similar set-ups in cricket and rugby.

“It just ruined it a little bit.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I could have gone to Chelsea… If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times’>

Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots
Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots
Here are the 2 disallowed goals that caused plenty of controversy at Wembley last night
'I could have gone to Chelsea... If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times'
FOOTBALL
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
'I'm an employee' – Wenger admits Arsenal future is out of his hands
IRELAND
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Zimbabwe to the Ireland U20s - Angus Curtis following in family footsteps
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
All 10 League of Ireland games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed
'Being honest, I don't know how I would have fared going over at 14, 15 or 16'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie