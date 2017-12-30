  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?

Have you been paying attention this year?

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 2:00 PM
4 hours ago 4,926 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3736802

pjimage Source: INPHO

CLUBS UP AND down the country were toasting hurling glories in 2017.

But do you know where they are from? Test your knowledge here.

***********************************

Where did Kilcormac-Killoughey celebrate a county senior title win this year?
INPHO
Longford
Kildare

Laois
Offaly
Kanturk won a provincial intermediate hurling crown in 2017. But where are they from?
INPHO
Cork
Clare

Kilkenny
Dublin
Name the location of this season's senior hurling champions St Martin's?
INPHO
Carlow
Westmeath

Wicklow
Wexford
Tooreen tasted Connacht intermediate hurling glory this year. Name their county?
@AghamoreGAA
Roscommon
Sligo

Mayo
Galway
Another hurling triumph for Sixmilebridge this year but what county are they based in?
INPHO
Clare
Kerry

Kildare
Limerick
Where would you find county intermediate champions St Patrick's Ballyraggett?
INPHO
Westmeath
Kilkenny

Waterford
Dublin
Where did Liam Mellows lift a senior hurling trophy in 2017?
INPHO
Clare
Tipperary

Galway
Cork
Name the county where Munster junior hurling kingpins Ardmore hail from?
Sportsfile
Tipperary
Waterford

Cork
Limerick
In what county did Dunloy end a spell without success in 2017?
INPHO
Derry
Down

Armagh
Antrim
And finally can you name the county that Na Piarsaigh reigned in this year?
INPHO
Tipperary
Laois

Limerick
Waterford
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Share your result:

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 Gaelic football club winners are from?

‘There was tears in the eyes, it was highly emotional stuff’ – Galway’s All-Ireland breakthrough

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

