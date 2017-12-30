Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?

Source: INPHO

CLUBS UP AND down the country were toasting hurling glories in 2017.

But do you know where they are from? Test your knowledge here.

Where did Kilcormac-Killoughey celebrate a county senior title win this year? INPHO Longford Kildare

Laois Offaly Kanturk won a provincial intermediate hurling crown in 2017. But where are they from? INPHO Cork Clare

Kilkenny Dublin Name the location of this season's senior hurling champions St Martin's? INPHO Carlow Westmeath

Wicklow Wexford Tooreen tasted Connacht intermediate hurling glory this year. Name their county? @AghamoreGAA Roscommon Sligo

Mayo Galway Another hurling triumph for Sixmilebridge this year but what county are they based in? INPHO Clare Kerry

Kildare Limerick Where would you find county intermediate champions St Patrick's Ballyraggett? INPHO Westmeath Kilkenny

Waterford Dublin Where did Liam Mellows lift a senior hurling trophy in 2017? INPHO Clare Tipperary

Galway Cork Name the county where Munster junior hurling kingpins Ardmore hail from? Sportsfile Tipperary Waterford

Cork Limerick In what county did Dunloy end a spell without success in 2017? INPHO Derry Down

Armagh Antrim And finally can you name the county that Na Piarsaigh reigned in this year? INPHO Tipperary Laois

Limerick Waterford Answer all the questions to see your result! PA You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Share your result: Share

