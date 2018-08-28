This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Who are the leading contenders to win the 2018 Footballer of the Year?

Dublin and Tyrone players are the leading contenders before Sunday’s final showdown.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 8:13 PM
4 hours ago 9,914 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/4206430

WITH THE FINAL looming into view, the 2018 All-Ireland senior football championship is set to conclude and the last opportunity arises to make the case for the star footballer from this season.

pjimageHoward, Cavanagh, Fenton, Kilkenny, Sludden and McCaffrey have been some of the star performers this season.Source: INPHO

It looks set to be a player from next Sunday’s finalists Dublin and Tyrone, breaking the winning run enjoyed by Mayo players for the last two seasons.

A Dublin figure last triumphed in 2015 when Jack McCaffrey was crowned while Sean Cavanagh in 2008 is the last Tyrone victor.

McCaffrey’s resurgent form this season, after he has rebounded from the snapped cruciate he suffered in the early stages of last September’s decider, puts him in the frame. Newcomer Brian Howard has been a shining light for Dublin this season, moving seamlessly into the senior grade and catapulting himself into contention.

The two favourites are their Dublin team-mates Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton. It is a recognition of the significant roles they now both fill for the champions. Kilkenny has orchestrated the attack, scoring 2-21 from play in the process, while Fenton has controlled the midfield, contributing 1-9 along the way.

For Tyrone the pair best placed appear to be Colm Cavanagh and Niall Sludden. Cavanagh is the last remaining playing link from Tyrone’s previous foray into All-Ireland final action back in 2008 and gave a towering display to claim the man-of-the-match award in their semi-final success over Monaghan.

Sludden scored the solitary goal of that game, a vital score for his side, and has bagged 3-13 in total during this summer’s championship.

They are some of the leading contenders but who do you think should get the nod or have we omitted someone?

Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Henry will not be Bordeaux coach, says club president
    Henry will not be Bordeaux coach, says club president
    'He is at his peak' - Allardyce questions if Pogba will ever reach the required level at Man United
    Two of England's World Cup squad take 'a step back' from international duty
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    'He is an inspirational manager' – Under-fire Man Utd boss Mourinho earns praise from Pochettino
    Maguire: I respect Leicester's decision to block move amid interest from Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'After the game, I locked myself in the toilet'
    'After the game, I locked myself in the toilet'
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    Everton star Richarlison earns first Brazil call-up
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    'He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake'
    'He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake'
    More misery for Mourinho, as Tottenham grab third-ever Old Trafford Premier League win
    Tottenham forward can still avoid military service as South Korea reach Asian Games semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie