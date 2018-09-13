This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 September, 2018
Galway pair and Limerick midfielder nominated in battle for 2018 Hurler of the Year

Joe Canning, Cian Lynch and Padraic Mannion have been recognised for their performances this season.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 7:15 AM
19 minutes ago 716 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4232090
Canning, Lynch and Mannion are all nominated.
Image: INPHO
Canning, Lynch and Mannion are all nominated.
Canning, Lynch and Mannion are all nominated.
Image: INPHO

GALWAY’S JOE CANNING is in the hunt to retain his Hurler of the Year award after being nominated for the 2018 accolade along with team-mate Padraic Mannion and Limerick’s Cian Lynch.

Canning would become the first player to win the honour for two successive years if he is voted the victor. It is his third time being nominated after also being recognised in 2012 and 2017.

Mannion and Lynch are both first-time nominees with Lynch aiming to become the first Limerick player to claim the honour which is part of the 2018 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards.

Portumna attacker Canning scored 2-78 during the 2018 championship, Ahascragh-Fohenagh club man Mannion was again central to Galway’s progress and Patrickswell’s Lynch sparkled in midfield for Limerick.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 2 November in Dublin’s Convention Centre and will be screened live by RTÉ TV.

Who do you think was the best hurler this season?

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

