Europe just two points away from victory on thrilling Sunday at the Ryder Cup

Disappointment for Rory McIlroy at Le Golf National. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

RORY MCILROY CONCEDED on the fairway as USA began its bid to stage a thrilling fightback on the final day of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

After a throughly intriguing duel, McIlroy and Justin Thomas were all-square on the 18th tee at Le Golf National.

However, things then went disastrously wrong for the Northern Irishman, whose putter had again let him down earlier in the round.

On the final hole, he went from tee to bunker, where he remained after a failed attempt to recover. When he eventually got out, McIlroy’s ball ended up in the water.

The first point on Sunday is 🔴!



McIlroy is plugged in bunker off the tee at 18 and his third flies into the water! 🌊



Follow live coverage from the Sunday singles at the 42nd #RyderCup and watch on Sky Sports' Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/wrurjdHdi5 #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/rWR0oZWx7g — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2018

The 29-year-old from Co. Down found the green with his fifth shot, but with Thomas — who had at least three putts to win the hole — just six feet from the hole, McIlroy shook his hand as USA reduced the deficit.

An encouraging start for the holders saw Thomas become the first American since Corey Pavin in 1995 to win four points in a Ryder Cup. The team that has won the first match on a Sunday has gone on to win seven of the last nine Ryder Cups.

Trailing 10 – 6, USA came into the final day of play with a mountain to climb, with Europe requiring just 4.5 points to regain the Ryder Cup. However, the visitors rallied this afternoon by taking 3.5 points from a possible 4.

Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka halved their match, before Webb Simpson and Tony Finau recorded 3&2 and 6&4 wins for USA against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood respectively, which cut Europe’s lead to a single point.

Ian Poulter celebrates after his putt on the 4th. Source: Gareth Fuller

But Thomas Bjorn’s team have given themselves some breathing room thanks to victories over two American heavyweights. Jordan Spieth lost 5&4 to Thorbjørn Olesen, before Jon Rahm defeated Tiger Woods 2&1.

That leaves Europe in a 12.5 – 9.5 lead. Two more points will seal the deal.

In the other six matches — at the time of publishing — Europe are up in 4, USA are up in 1 and 1 is all-square.

Click here for live scoring.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!