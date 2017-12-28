Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?

Updated 11.20
2018 IS JUST around the corner, and we’re already very excited about the sporting year ahead.
While 2017 was a mixed bag for Irish international rugby, it ended on a high with three wins from three in the November Tests and Joe Schmidt’s men will be hoping to carry that form over into this year’s Six Nations.
To lift their first title since 2015, Ireland will have to overcome back-to-back champions England and a resurgent Scotland.
Wales will be a tough test as always, but home advantage should favour Ireland while France and Italy shouldn’t trouble the top of the table.
But today, we want to know which country you think will emerge victorious on St. Patrick’s Day 2018?
Poll Results:
Let us know why in the comments section below.
– An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that “2018 is just a few hours old”. Don’t worry, it’s still 2017 for a few more days; we just got a little bit excited.
