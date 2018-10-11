Here's the draw for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship

BEATEN ALL-IRELAND football finalists Tyrone will begin next year in the Ulster preliminary round against Derry after the 2019 championship draw was made in RTÉ tonight.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo and Galway cannot face-off until a possible Connacht final, while Dublin will begin their bid for a fifth All-Ireland in-a-row against either Louth or Wicklow in the Leinster quarter-final.

Connacht SFC 2019

In Connacht, Mayo and Galway have been kept apart in Connacht for the first time in four years and they could potentially meet in the decider if they progress that far.

It was already decided that Mayo will travel to New York, while Galway were drawn against London tonight. If they win, the Tribesmen will face Sligo in the semi-final.

All-Ireland quarter-finalists Roscommon face Terry Hyland’s Leitrim in the quarter-final and will play the winners of New York/Mayo in the last four.

Leinster SFC 2019

All-Ireland champions Dublin will open their 2019 campaign against the winners of Louth and Wexford in the provincial quarter-final. The Dubs could potentially face Kildare or Longford in the semi-final, while Wicklow are also on that side of the draw.

Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois and Carlow were all boosted by being placed on the opposite side of the draw to Dublin.

The Royals face John Maughan’s Offaly in the first round with Carlow awaiting the victors in the last eight, while neighbours Westmeath and Laois face-off.

Munster SFC 2019

In Munster, Cork and Kerry are on separate sides of the semi-final draw.

The Kingdom will await the winners of the quarter-final clash of Clare v Waterford, while the Rebels will contend with the victors from the Tipperary v Limerick contest.

Ulster SFC 2019

Derry were handed a tough task against Tyrone in the preliminary round of Ulster, with Antrim facing the side that advances in the last eight. Donegal are on the same side of the draw and take on last year’s provincial finalists Fermanagh for a place in the semi-finals.

Cavan v Monaghan and Armagh v Down complete the quarter-final line-up.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: