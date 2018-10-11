This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the draw for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship

Tyrone face a long road to make the Ulster final, while the big guns in Connacht and Munster were kept apart.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 9:17 PM
57 minutes ago 10,104 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/4281727

 BEATEN ALL-IRELAND football finalists Tyrone will begin next year in the Ulster preliminary round against Derry after the 2019 championship draw was made in RTÉ tonight. 

A general view of the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups ahead of the draw Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo and Galway cannot face-off until a possible Connacht final, while Dublin will begin their bid for a fifth All-Ireland in-a-row against either Louth or Wicklow in the Leinster quarter-final.

Connacht SFC 2019

In Connacht, Mayo and Galway have been kept apart in Connacht for the first time in four years and they could potentially meet in the decider if they progress that far.

It was already decided that Mayo will travel to New York, while Galway were drawn against London tonight. If they win, the Tribesmen will face Sligo in the semi-final.

All-Ireland quarter-finalists Roscommon face Terry Hyland’s Leitrim in the quarter-final and will play the winners of New York/Mayo in the last four.

DpQFnFeV4AA0Tvl

Leinster SFC 2019

All-Ireland champions Dublin will open their 2019 campaign against the winners of Louth and Wexford in the provincial quarter-final. The Dubs could potentially face Kildare or Longford in the semi-final, while Wicklow are also on that side of the draw.

Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Laois and Carlow were all boosted by being placed on the opposite side of the draw to Dublin.

The Royals face John Maughan’s Offaly in the first round with Carlow awaiting the victors in the last eight, while neighbours Westmeath and Laois face-off. 

DpQH8L3UwAAv-wF

Munster SFC 2019

In Munster, Cork and Kerry are on separate sides of the semi-final draw.

The Kingdom will await the winners of the quarter-final clash of Clare v Waterford, while the Rebels will contend with the victors from the Tipperary v Limerick contest.

DpQK7whVAAAUgLA

Ulster SFC 2019

Derry were handed a tough task against Tyrone in the preliminary round of Ulster, with Antrim facing the side that advances in the last eight. Donegal are on the same side of the draw and take on last year’s provincial finalists Fermanagh for a place in the semi-finals.

Cavan v Monaghan and Armagh v Down complete the quarter-final line-up.

DpQNBA7UcAAUTLO

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie