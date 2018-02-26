  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

40-year-old Buffon set to temporarily reverse decision to retire from international football

“I spoke to him, he will probably be part of the group in March,” interim national coach Luigi Di Biagio said.

By AFP Monday 26 Feb 2018, 8:56 PM
5 hours ago 6,427 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3873737
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

ITALY LEGEND GIANLUIGI Buffon looks set for a return to international action in friendlies against England and Argentina in March, interim national coach Luigi Di Biagio said on Monday.

“I spoke to him, he will probably be part of the group in March, a player like him cannot stop after Sweden,” said Di Biagio.

Buffon was inconsolable as he announced his retirement after Italy’s disastrous 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden in the San Siro last November, as the Azzurri failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The 40-year-old Juventus goalkeeper had represented the Azzurri for 20 years, winning the 2006 World Cup title, and earning a record 175 caps in a brilliant career. He had been bidding for a record sixth World Cup appearance.

“It’s not fair that his last game was the one against Sweden, so I proposed that he come back for one, two or possibly three games. Gigi (Buffon) will probably be there in March,” continued Di Biagio of friendlies against Argentina and England, in Manchester and London on March 23 and 27.

“Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alex Meret? We’re doing well with goalkeepers for the next 20 years. (Mattia) Perin is there too, and when Gigi unfortunately stops we’ll be well covered.

“We’re solid from that point of view, but Gigi’s story doesn’t have to end with that Sweden game.”

Di Biagio said he had also been in contact with other members of Italy’s golden generation of World Cup winners.

“I’ve met with some of the veterans, because I understood that some of them wanted to quit. I talked to Buffon to see if he wanted to continue.

“As for the other players, without going into details I’ve spoken to a lot of them. (Andrea) Barzagli and (Daniele) De Rossi won’t be there. (Giorgio) Chiellini yes. We want to relaunch the team with enthusiasm.”

Under-21 boss Di Biagio has been promoted to the senior role for the friendlies and is holding a training camp at Coverciano outside Florence on Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s normal to think about what I’ll have to do in the next few months, I’ll decide when the time comes to make the call-ups,” he continued of his squad, adding he had not yet decided whether to recall in-form Nice striker Mario Balotelli.

“I’m not saying now if Balotelli will come or not, I follow him like everyone else, and no doors are closed,” said Di Biagio.

“At this moment Italian football is in great difficulty and there isn’t much choice, but we need to create the right enthusiasm after the disappointment of the World Cup.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mauricio Pochettino defends ‘diving’ Dele Alli>

Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
Romelu Lukaku wants 'more respect' for goalscoring record
Mauricio Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele Alli
FOOTBALL
Thierry Henry: 'It's difficult to see how someone can stop City. It does look scary'
Thierry Henry: 'It's difficult to see how someone can stop City. It does look scary'
'No chance' - Drinkwater claims United didn't deserve win over Chelsea
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
IRELAND
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
SCOTLAND
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
SIX NATIONS
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
'With the Ireland U18s, I was eight tries in five games, so I'm dropping off now!'
'The players are starting to buy into it': New-look Ireland turn a corner under Kiwi Griggs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie