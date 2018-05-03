Get your tickets now for The42 Rugby Show Live's Champions Cup final preview

Join us in The Back Page on Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7.

Another rollercoaster Champions Cup campaign comes to a close next weekend in sunny Bilbao, and now, Leinster are just 80 minutes away from reclaiming their throne as Kings of Europe.

After vanquishing Munster in the semi-finals – and ruining many dreams of a mouthwatering all-Ireland final – can Racing 92 now succeed where Saracens, Scarlets and so many others have already failed this season and deny Leo Cullen’s side a fourth European Cup title?

Whatever happens next Saturday evening in the San Mames, it’s bound to be unmissable.

To kick off our big match build-up, The42 Rugby Show Live returns for a very special Champions Cup final preview next Wednesday night, 9 May, in The Back Page on Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7.

We’ll be joined by former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan who will line out alongside Murray Kinsella and our host Gavan Casey to break down the tactical battles and major talking points ahead of Leinster v Racing.

Doors open at 7pm.

If you and your friends want to be a part of the conversation, put your questions and thoughts to our panel, and enjoy a drink, join us for a great night out. Tickets are priced at €10 and available to buy online here.

Capacity for the event is limited so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Please note the show will be filmed and broadcast.

