Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
A French third division game produced two of the best goals you'll see all year

Hats off to Ententeâ€™s William Sea and Matthieu Ezekian of Lyon DuchÃ¨re for a couple of bits of brilliance.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 4:16 PM
10 hours ago 8,219 Views 8 Comments
IF YOU FIND that a spectacular goal or two can bring a bit of warmth to a cold afternoon in February, it might be time to start watching more third-tier football from France.

At the weekend, AS Lyon DuchÃ¨re and Entente SSG played out a 2-2 draw in the Championnat de France National, which is the next step on the French football ladder below Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

Two of the goals scored in the game were particularly special and, thankfully, The Guardian managed to get their hands on the footage.

Take a bow, William Sea and Matthieu Ezekian.

Sea produced a sublime bit of technique for Entente with an overhead kick on the half-hour mark which cancelled out Farez Brahmiaâ€™s 22nd-minute opener for the hosts.

In the final seconds of the game, Entente were 2-1 up after Hamidou Ba put them ahead in the 74th minute. But with four minutes of additional time played, Ezikian connected with a corner on the volley and everyone associated with Lyon DuchÃ¨re went suitably ballistic.

Chelsea boss Conte named as number one choice for Italy job

Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season

