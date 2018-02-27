A French third division game produced two of the best goals you'll see all year

IF YOU FIND that a spectacular goal or two can bring a bit of warmth to a cold afternoon in February, it might be time to start watching more third-tier football from France.

At the weekend, AS Lyon DuchÃ¨re and Entente SSG played out a 2-2 draw in the Championnat de France National, which is the next step on the French football ladder below Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

Two of the goals scored in the game were particularly special and, thankfully, The Guardian managed to get their hands on the footage.

Take a bow, William Sea and Matthieu Ezekian.

Sea produced a sublime bit of technique for Entente with an overhead kick on the half-hour mark which cancelled out Farez Brahmiaâ€™s 22nd-minute opener for the hosts.

In the final seconds of the game, Entente were 2-1 up after Hamidou Ba put them ahead in the 74th minute. But with four minutes of additional time played, Ezikian connected with a corner on the volley and everyone associated with Lyon DuchÃ¨re went suitably ballistic.