Dublin: 3 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town complete deal for Cork-born Waterford striker

19-year-old Aaron Drinan has joined the former Ireland manager at the Championship club.

By Ben Blake Friday 5 Jan 2018, 11:43 AM
Drinan holds up the Ipswich shirt.
Image: Twitter/Offical_ITFC
Image: Twitter/Offical_ITFC

IPSWICH TOWN BOSS Mick McCarthy has continued his trend of buying Irish with the acquisition of Aaron Drinan.

The former Boys in Green manager has signed the 19-year-old striker from Waterford  for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Cork native Drinan, who also had spells with Carrigaline United, Cobh Ramblers and Cork City, joined the Blues back in July and made six appearances as they clinched the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

He has been training with Championship club Ipswich since October but the move couldn’t be finalised until the transfer window re-opened this week.

The teenager will now be available to make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Sheffield United at Portman Road.

“He’s really impressed me,” McCarthy told the club’s website. ”He hasn’t looked out of place in training at all. The only frustrating thing is that he hasn’t been able to play but he’s ready to go now.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

