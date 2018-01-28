  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 28 January, 2018
0-11 for Aaron Gillane as Limerick ease to league opener win over Laois

The Shannonsiders ran out 10-point winners.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 5:03 PM
5 hours ago 5,667 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3821416
Aaron Gillane (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Aaron Gillane (file pic).
Aaron Gillane (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Limerick 1-25

Laois 0-18

LIMERICK EASED TO an opening round win over Laois in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League earlier this afternoon.

In the end John Kielyâ€™s men had 10 points to spare over their Leinster opponents in the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick were 1-12 to 0-7 ahead by half time and put another two points between the teams over the course of the second half.

Watched by just 1450, respective free-takers Aaron Gillane and Ross King led the scoring charts with 11-points each, from play, frees and 65s.

While Ben Conroy had Laois off the mark early, it was Limerick that build a 0-4 to 0-2 lead before the 10th minute mark with Gillane and Cian Lynch on the mark for John Kielyâ€™s team.

Patrick Purcell hit back for Laois but again Gillane (free) and Lynch replied and it was double scores 0-6 to 0-3.

The gameâ€™s only goal came in the 22nd minute when Gillane teed up Gearoid Hegarty and he made no mistake. Hegarty scored 2-6 in this fixture last season in Oâ€™Moore Park.

The goal had Limerick 1-7 to 0-5 clear and points from Paul Browne and Tom Morrissey ensured the interval lead over Eamonn Kellyâ€™s men.

In the second half, Browne, Morrissey and Barry Oâ€™Connell had points from play for Limerick within 10-minutes but Laois kept in touch with four pointed from placed balls by the accurate King.

Then five of the next six scores all but sealed the result for Limerick, who led 1-20 to 0-12 with 15-minutes to play. Gillane, Morrissey and sub David Reidy accounted for the points with only a Willie Dunphy reply.

Laois did steady and King, Purcell and sub Aidan Corby pointed but they didnâ€™t threaten for the goal they required.

Limerick finished on top with Browne, Gillane and Reidy points.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-11 (6f, 2 65), Gearoid Hegarty 1-0, Paul Browne, Tom Morrissey and David Reidy 0-3 each, Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes 0-2 each, Barry Oâ€™Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: Ross King 0-11 (6f, 2 â€˜65), Enda Rowland (2f) and Patrick Purcell 0-2 each, Ben Conroy, Willie Dunphy and Aidan Corby 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
11. Darragh Oâ€™Donovan (Doon)
12. Barry Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks).

Subs

19. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen) for Barry Oâ€™Connell (46mins)
20. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Gearoid Hegarty (46mins)
22. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Seamus Flanagan (52mins).

Laois

1. Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix)

2. Lee Cleere (Clough Ballacolla)
3. Leigh Bergin (Shanahoe)
4. Podge Lawlor (Ballinakill)

5. Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill)
6. Matthew Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton)
7. Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill)

8. Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill)
9. James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill)

10. Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom
18. Sean Downey (Ballinakill)
12. Cian Taylor (Portlaoise)

13. Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill)
14. Neil Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton)
15. Paddy McCane (Rathdowney-Errill)

Subs

17. Donncha Hartnett (Mountmellick) for Lee Cleere (20mins)
19. Willie Dunphy (Clough Ballacolla) for Paddy McKane (31mins)
23. Colm Stapleton (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton) for Jack Kelly (h-t)
21. Aidan Corby (Clough Ballacolla) for Sean Downey (50mins)
20. Stephen Bergin (Clough Ballacolla) for Cian Taylor (57mins)

Referee: Colum Canning (Antrim).

