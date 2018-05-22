This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan's Aaron McKenna weighs in for 4th pro bout at Sugar Ray Leonard fight night

The 18-year-old former European Schoolboys champion and Euro Youth silver medalist fights in front of an icon tomorrow night.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 22 May 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,115 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4027964

SMITHBOROUGH TEENAGER AARON McKenna [3-0, 2KOs] tipped the scales at 147 pounds on the dot ahead of his bout with Darrel Harris [1-1-1, 1KO] at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in his adopted hometown on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old ‘Silencer’, signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, will take to the ring at the Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night on 23 May – the ninth annual event of its kind, which raises funds for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

All-time boxing great Leonard will be present to watch McKenna [3-0, 2KOs] and three other Golden Boy Promotions prospects step through the ropes at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, with all proceeds being put toward life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The foundation also focuses on helping children to live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

33121520_10213993086113777_829399412248674304_n Aaron McKenna (147lbs) and Darrel Harris (143.8lbs) weigh in for their Wednesday night bout

Not long removed from childhood himself, welterweight sensation McKenna will aim to notch a third consecutive stoppage victory in 2018 versus Harris, a native of Sarasota, Florida.

The American campaigned as a super-featherweight for his two professional fights in 2010 and 2011, but has returned from his seven-year hiatus having tacked on considerable mass. McKenna will still be the naturally larger man despite his being 11 years Harris’ junior and not yet fully grown: Harris weighed in at 143.8 pounds on Tuesday evening.

The Courage Tshabalala-trained former eight-time Irish champion is likely to move onto six-round contests following his four-rounder with Harris, and harbours ambitions of becoming a world champion within his first three years as a professional.

Wednesday night’s event will be hosted by actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, and will also feature a live and silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences in a bid to raise funds for Sugar Ray’s cause.

Additionally, the evening will honour famed actor, comedian, and committed philanthropist Cedric The Entertainer with the 2018 Golden Glove Award. The award in part will acknowledge his numerous charitable endeavours spanning more than 15 years, which have enhanced the lives of inner-city youths and their families across the States.

In theme with the evening’s purpose, the Golden Glove Award will be presented specifically in recognition of Cedric’s work with Step On Up – an educational program, developed by Pfizer in collaboration with the American Diabetes Association, encouraging awareness, proactivity, and medical screenings among the 29 million people in the U.S. living with diabetes who also experience diabetic nerve pain.

More information on the Sugar Ray Leonard foundation can be found here. Readers in Ireland can also visit Diabetes Ireland, or call 1850 909 909.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: ‘If Conor won’t fight you, I will”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
'They'll either kill us or praise us' â Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina being investigated over mafia links
Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent but Galaxy halt losing run
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Michael Ryan ends ban and confirms he'll speak to the media going forward
Michael Ryan ends ban and confirms he'll speak to the media going forward
'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie