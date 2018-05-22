Monaghan's Aaron McKenna weighs in for 4th pro bout at Sugar Ray Leonard fight night

SMITHBOROUGH TEENAGER AARON McKenna [3-0, 2KOs] tipped the scales at 147 pounds on the dot ahead of his bout with Darrel Harris [1-1-1, 1KO] at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in his adopted hometown on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old ‘Silencer’, signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, will take to the ring at the Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night on 23 May – the ninth annual event of its kind, which raises funds for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

All-time boxing great Leonard will be present to watch McKenna [3-0, 2KOs] and three other Golden Boy Promotions prospects step through the ropes at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, with all proceeds being put toward life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The foundation also focuses on helping children to live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Aaron McKenna (147lbs) and Darrel Harris (143.8lbs) weigh in for their Wednesday night bout

Not long removed from childhood himself, welterweight sensation McKenna will aim to notch a third consecutive stoppage victory in 2018 versus Harris, a native of Sarasota, Florida.

The American campaigned as a super-featherweight for his two professional fights in 2010 and 2011, but has returned from his seven-year hiatus having tacked on considerable mass. McKenna will still be the naturally larger man despite his being 11 years Harris’ junior and not yet fully grown: Harris weighed in at 143.8 pounds on Tuesday evening.

The Courage Tshabalala-trained former eight-time Irish champion is likely to move onto six-round contests following his four-rounder with Harris, and harbours ambitions of becoming a world champion within his first three years as a professional.

Piece with 18-year-old Aaron McKenna, who's already batin' heads in the States. He'll take names before long, so you might as well remember his. https://t.co/hwkx18LRrd — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) April 25, 2018

Wednesday night’s event will be hosted by actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, and will also feature a live and silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences in a bid to raise funds for Sugar Ray’s cause.

Additionally, the evening will honour famed actor, comedian, and committed philanthropist Cedric The Entertainer with the 2018 Golden Glove Award. The award in part will acknowledge his numerous charitable endeavours spanning more than 15 years, which have enhanced the lives of inner-city youths and their families across the States.

In theme with the evening’s purpose, the Golden Glove Award will be presented specifically in recognition of Cedric’s work with Step On Up – an educational program, developed by Pfizer in collaboration with the American Diabetes Association, encouraging awareness, proactivity, and medical screenings among the 29 million people in the U.S. living with diabetes who also experience diabetic nerve pain.

More information on the Sugar Ray Leonard foundation can be found here. Readers in Ireland can also visit Diabetes Ireland, or call 1850 909 909.

