Monaghan's teen boxing prodigy Aaron McKenna signs endorsement deal with Adidas

MONAGHAN WELTERWEIGHT BOXER Aaron McKenna has penned a lucrative endorsement deal with sportswear giants adidas, The42 can confirm.

The 19-year-old ‘Silencer’ from Smithborough will be kitted out in adidas boxing gear for the duration of the two-year deal.

McKenna, Ireland’s second-youngest professional boxer and the youngest on Golden Boy Promotions’ books, has won his first five pro fights — three of them quick — since turning over last year.

A decorated amateur at underage level, McKenna earned a 40-36 x3 unanimous decision victory over game Mexican Rolando Mendivil following four explosive rounds in Hollywood back in August, and could fight twice more before the year is out.

