Monaghan wonderkid McKenna to face Mexican in second pro fight next month

MONAGHAN 18-YEAR-OLD AARON McKenna will return to the ring on 9 March in Orange County, California.

The eight-time Irish champion, signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports like his fellow Ulsterman Jason Quigley, will face Mexican novice Adolfo Caro (0-1) on a Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN bill which is set to be headlined by Ronny Rios versus Azat Hovhannisyan next month.

McKenna, who featured in The42′s 18 for 18 series as well as our three hottest prospects in Irish professional boxing, made his long-awaited debut in December when he stylishly outpointed the 1-0 American Travis Conley in Las Vegas.

The Smithborough welterweight is the youngest fighter signed to De La Hoya’s stable as well as Ireland’s youngest professional boxer.

He suffered a mere nine defeats in 161 amateur bouts, picking up European Schoolboys gold and European Junior silver as well as his eight national titles.

Nicknamed ‘The Silencer’ due to his shyness outside of the ring and sheer bloodlust inside it, the Old School Boxing Club alumnus relocated to America’s west coast last autumn to embark on what he and Golden Boy maintain will be a career which yields multiple world titles in the pro ranks.