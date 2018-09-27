This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aaron Ramsey facing Arsenal exit after contract negotiations break down - reports

The Wales international has featured in each of Arsenal’s opening five Premier League games.

By Cian Roche Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,406 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4257638
Aaron Ramsey could say goodbye to Arsenal at the end of the season.
Image: Nick Potts
Aaron Ramsey could say goodbye to Arsenal at the end of the season.
Aaron Ramsey could say goodbye to Arsenal at the end of the season.
Image: Nick Potts

AARON RAMSEY MAY be on the lookout for a new club after contract negotiations with Arsenal reportedly broke down on Thursday.

With his current contract finishing at the end of the season, the Welsh international was lined up to broker a new deal before the start of the Premier League campaign. Arsenal boss Unai Emery insisted in July that Ramsey would remain part of the club.

Despite featuring in each of Arsenal’s opening five league games of the season, Emery now appears to be ready to plan without the midfielder who has spent a decade at the club.

BBC Sport and Sky Sports both report that discussions have reached an impasse and that the club has made no comment regarding why these negotiations have come to a halt. 

Speaking to the media back in August, the Arsenal boss urged the 27-year-old to focus on his match preparation and to put negotiations surrounding his future to the back of his mind.

“I said: ‘I want you focused only on training and only on the match, you show us the capacity to help the team,’ he told the press in August.

The contract is another thing for his agent and the club but we want and I need his focus only on training, only on the match and on his performance each day.”

Ramsey is currently the club’s longest-serving member and could become a free agent in the summer, if he is not sold during the transfer window.

Arsenal Training - London Colney Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was told to focus on his training during contract negotiations. Source: John Walton

He would have the option of signing a pre-contract with a foreign club from the beginning of January if a new deal with the Gunners is not forthcoming.

Ramsey has begun the season brightly with the North London club and even got himself on the score sheet during Wales’ comprehensive Uefa Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

Having joined from Cardiff City back in 2008, Ramsey had been a consistent player in Arsene Wenger’s sides when fit and scored in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.

Arsenal sit one point outside the top four and welcome high-flying Watford to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed
    Michael Jordan advises US Ryder Cup team as Europe recruit Irish impressionist
    'It's a lot better having someone you actually get to share it with'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie