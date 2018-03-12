  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland

Adam Griggs says his side didn’t start playing until the final minutes against Scotland, by which stage it was too late to rescue the game.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 12 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 600 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3898083
Claire Molloy and Cliodhna Moloney at full-time yesterday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Claire Molloy and Cliodhna Moloney at full-time yesterday.
Claire Molloy and Cliodhna Moloney at full-time yesterday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ryan Bailey reports from Donnybrook 

A MEMORABLE, FAMOUS victory for Scotland in Dublin, but this was an utterly discouraging performance from an Ireland side which had appeared to make strides in the right direction as recently as two weeks ago.

Adam Griggs’ side were not only slow out of the blocks at Donnybrook but then failed to ever really get going as a series of basic, unforced errors undermined any attempts to gain a foothold.

The end result — 15-13 to the visitors — may suggest a close contest, and certainly Ireland were right in it until the final whistle, but at no point did they deserve to win, nor look like producing the type of structured, disciplined rugby which would have yielded a positive outcome.

The scrum and set-piece were solid all afternoon, and laid the platform for the two Irish tries in the second half, but otherwise positives were few and far between as the fundamental skills — kicking, passing and handling — all fell well below the desired level.

And in the Test arena, regardless of the opposition, you cannot expect to drop as many balls or commit as many errors as Ireland did and not be punished — Scotland, to their credit, took full advantage to record their first victory of this Six Nations.

“I don’t think we turned up today,” head coach Griggs said afterwards. “I don’t think we started off well enough.

“Scotland started off a lot better than we did in the first half and we were lucky to be only 3-0 down at half time. We really didn’t fire a shot in that first half.”

After the progressive victories over Italy and Wales, there was justifiable grounds for optimism heading into a game against a team Ireland had not lost to in 11 previous championship games.

But Griggs said the preparation wasn’t right, resulting in a poor start from his team with the error count well into the teens by the end of the opening quarter and Ireland’s lack of discipline at the breakdown alarming and damaging in equal measure.

“Just a little bit of preparation and making sure we’re switched on and focused in all our small details,” he continued. “We saw a couple of weeks ago against Wales that we were switched on and we were really good.

“Today our preparation wasn’t quite as good, we weren’t starting off as well as we liked and I don’t think we played rugby until the 76th minute where we actually started to put some phases together. International rugby you can’t afford to let another team into a game that quickly.”

Katie Fitzhenry with Lisa Thomson and Lisa Martin Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Despite large periods of possession and territory, Scotland were restricted to one Hannah Nelson penalty before the break but the centre crashed over shortly after the restart to hand her side an 8-0 lead.

Ireland finally rose from their stupor and found a route back into the game via their powerful pack, which forced a penalty try after a big shove from a five-metre scrum, but the hosts were unable to really turn the screw from there.

Three scrum penalties on their own line saw Scotland go down to 14 players and on the fourth reset, Ciara Griffin’s attempt to move it through the hands and expose the visitors out wide proved costly. The idea was good, the execution poor.

The Ireland captain’s intended pass to Sene Naoupu hung in the air for an age, allowing Scottish fullback Chloe Rollie step up and intercept. She still had lots to do, but glided past Kim Flood as if she wasn’t there and then had enough in the tank to streak clear of Hannah Tyrrell and dive over the line.

It was a crucial moment in the game, and a sucker-punch Ireland failed to recover from.

“It was frustrating,” said Griggs. “But I have to question, we get four scrum penalties on the line and we got a yellow card from it but no penalty try. Phases before that we got a penalty try and no yellow card so that was kind of confusing.

“I would have liked to see us work it over and force the referee to give us the penalty try and that’s again about our game management and when we’re down those areas of the field we’ve got to turn them into points one way or another.

“Overall, the pack’s set-piece was good, we can still do more around the park and be a little bit more direct to earn that right to go wide and our backs need to be able to execute it as well.”

Therein lies the problem.

Every time Ireland attempted to be more expansive in their approach it broke down because of a handling error or poor execution, with much of the hosts’ attacking play leaving a lot to be desired.

It may seem harsh to pick holes in the performance when this Ireland team is very much in transition under a coach who does not know if he’ll be in the position after next week, but when compared to the clinical display against Wales a fortnight ago, this was a disappointing slip in standards.

The Scotland team celebrate winning Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Paula Fitzpatrick, who crashed over from close-range with 11 minutes remaining to give Ireland hope, agrees. You simply cannot perform like that at this level and expect to get away with it.

“When you don’t start playing until the 76th minute against a team that are on the rise really, you don’t deserve to win,” she says.

“They just wanted it more at the start of the game. We weren’t there. We were trying, we were trying all through the game, but just execution wise, there was just so many dropped balls. So many handling errors, so many near missed passes or passes out to the touchline. You just can’t do that against a team like that.”

A case of one step forward, two steps back then?

“Yeah, absolutely.”

The challenge doesn’t get any easier next week with Ireland rounding off their campaign with a visit to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry to face last year’s World Cup finalists England.

“All we can do is try and get the preparation right and get the little details right and really put up a fight against them,” Griggs adds.

“It’s going to be very tough, we need to flick that switch and get stuck in for last week of championship.”

Error-strewn Ireland pay the penalty as Scotland end Triple Crown hopes

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
From 'hell to heaven' in a week â Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
Arsenal end Premier League losing streak as Wenger records 700th win
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
FOOTBALL
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
'Captain Forever': Fiorentina pay emotional tributes to late skipper Davide Astori
IRELAND
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
SCOTLAND
'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland
'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
SIX NATIONS
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie