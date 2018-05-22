Preston's 17-year-old Irish star scoops two awards after impressive first season

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Adam O’Reilly has been named as Preston’s ‘Scholar of the Year’ for 2018 after an impressive first season in England.

O’Reilly, who was also named in the League Football Education’s ‘The 11′ for May, impressed as Preston’s U18s reached the Lancashire FA Youth Cup final, and made the senior side’s bench for February’s Championship clash with table-topping Wolves.

The 17-year-old midfielder joined Preston from Cork club Ringmahon Rangers last summer, and started in Ireland’s 1-0 win over Denmark at the U17 European Championships earlier this month. O’Reilly also came off the bench for Colin O’Brien’s boys in green during Ireland’s controversial Euro U17 exit to Holland.

Preston explain that he has been awarded their Scholar of the Year award for “for his achievements throughout the 2017/18 campaign”, while his inclusion in ‘The 11′ for May is for efforts both on and off the pitch, namely his footballing and academic progress.

Speaking of his inclusion in the latter, LFE regional officer Sarah Kayley said:

Adam works very hard and is a positive influence on the rest of the group. In addition to his success on the pitch, he has maintained focus on his studies and is on target to achieve his predicted grade on his Extended Diploma.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!