Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match

You’d hate to be an England fan heading home on this flight.

By DailyEdge.ie Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 1:40 PM
24 minutes ago 1,514 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3909934

AER LINGUS ARE going all out for today’s rugby match.

They’ve decorated some of their planes for the occasion:

Then yesterday, they went a step further and treated every passenger on a flight from Dublin to London to an Irish rugby jersey.

Ladies and gentleman, we now request your full attention as we demonstrate the supporter features of Aer Lingus flight EI172 travelling to Twickenham for the Grand Slam. In the unlikely event that you forgot to pack your kit, we ask that you stay calm and take a moment to locate the Ireland jersey located in the seat pocket in front of you.

If the video won’t play, click here.  

I ask that all passengers remain in their Ireland jerseys for the duration of the weekend.

A nice gesture, but definitely a stinger for any English fans who were going home on that flight. Rugby fans tweeted their approval, and even Eamon Holmes from ITV’s This Morning was impressed.

Written by Kelly Earley and posted on DailyEdge.ie

