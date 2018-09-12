Here's the lovely Aiden O'Brien goal from last night's 1-1 draw in Poland

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A DELIGHTED AIDEN O’Brien capped his international debut with this lovely finish which earned Ireland a 1-1 draw in Poland last night.

After Jeff Hendrick did brilliantly to suck in two defenders, Richard Keogh’s clever run to the corner further stretched Poland.

Keogh laid the ball back to Callum O’Dowda — arguably Ireland’s best performer on the night — and he stepped back inside Jakub Blaszczykowski before curling an inviting cross towards the penalty spot.

O’Brien drifted off the back off Polish captain Kamil Glik to head the ball past a sprawling Wojciech Szczesny, who had no chance.

