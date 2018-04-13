Nicky Henderson has another day to remember at Aintree

THE PAUL NICHOLLS-trained Politologue (11/1) just held off the challenge of race favourite Min (11/10) to win the feature Melling Chase on day two of the Aintree Festival.

The race was supposed to be a head-to-head between the Willie Mullins-trained Queen Mother Champion Chase runner-up Min and Ryanair Chase winner Balko Des Flos but the latter fluffed his lines and it was Politologue who just crossed the line first.

There was more home success in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle with Nicky Henderson, fresh from a treble on day one, training Santini (6/4f) to glory.

The winner battled it out with stablemate Ok Corral in the closing stages before Nico de Boinville eased his mount clear after the penultimate obstacle, holding off the challenge of Dan Skelton’s Roksana late on.

Henderson also tasted success with Terrefort in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase today.

The grey looked the class of the field and justified his 3/1 favouritism after stepping up to three miles.

Daryl Jacob timed his challenge to perfection, driving for home late on when it looked for all the world like Ms. Parfois’ race to lose.

The day’s other Grade 1, the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle, went to 14/1 shot Lalor.

Aintree day two results:

1.45pm — 1. Jester Jet (20/1), 2. Eaton Hill (20/1), 3. Who Dares Wins (13/2f)

2.20pm – 1. Lalor (14/1), 2. Vision Des Flos (11/4), 3. Bedrock (33/1)

2.50pm – 1. Terrefort (3/1f), 2. Ms. Parfois (9/2), 3. Elegant Escape (4/1)

3.25pm – 1. Politologue (11/1), 2. Min (11/10f), 3. Sizing Granite (20/1)

4.05pm – 1. Ultragold (14/1), 2. Shanahan’s Turn (14/1), 3. Theatre Territory (10/1)

4.40pm – 1. Santini (6/4f), 2. Roksana (9/1), 3. Tower Bridge (8/1)

5.15pm – 1. Portrush Ted (25/1), 2. Kateson (16/1), 3. Harambe (33/1)

