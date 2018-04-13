  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nicky Henderson has another day to remember at Aintree

It’s now five Grade 1 winners for the week for Henderson.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 13 Apr 2018, 5:36 PM
50 minutes ago 626 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3957204
Terrefort wins the Betway Novices' Chase.
Image: David Davies/PA Images
Terrefort wins the Betway Novices' Chase.
Terrefort wins the Betway Novices' Chase.
Image: David Davies/PA Images

THE PAUL NICHOLLS-trained Politologue (11/1) just held off the challenge of race favourite Min (11/10) to win the feature Melling Chase on day two of the Aintree Festival.

The race was supposed to be a head-to-head between the Willie Mullins-trained Queen Mother Champion Chase runner-up Min and Ryanair Chase winner Balko Des Flos but the latter fluffed his lines and it was Politologue who just crossed the line first.

There was more home success in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle with Nicky Henderson, fresh from a treble on day one, training Santini (6/4f) to glory.

The winner battled it out with stablemate Ok Corral in the closing stages before Nico de Boinville eased his mount clear after the penultimate obstacle, holding off the challenge of Dan Skelton’s Roksana late on.

Henderson also tasted success with Terrefort in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase today.

The grey looked the class of the field and justified his 3/1 favouritism after stepping up to three miles.

Daryl Jacob timed his challenge to perfection, driving for home late on when it looked for all the world like Ms. Parfois’ race to lose.

The day’s other Grade 1, the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle, went to 14/1 shot Lalor.

Aintree day two results:

1.45pm — 1. Jester Jet (20/1), 2. Eaton Hill (20/1), 3. Who Dares Wins (13/2f)

2.20pm – 1. Lalor (14/1), 2. Vision Des Flos (11/4), 3. Bedrock (33/1)

2.50pm – 1. Terrefort (3/1f), 2. Ms. Parfois (9/2), 3. Elegant Escape (4/1)

3.25pm – 1. Politologue (11/1), 2. Min (11/10f), 3. Sizing Granite (20/1)

4.05pm – 1. Ultragold (14/1), 2. Shanahan’s Turn (14/1), 3. Theatre Territory (10/1)

4.40pm – 1. Santini (6/4f), 2. Roksana (9/1), 3. Tower Bridge (8/1)

5.15pm – 1. Portrush Ted (25/1), 2. Kateson (16/1), 3. Harambe (33/1)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'We were not at the races': Wenger admits Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA
'We were not at the races': Wenger admits Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA
Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann as Atleti sneak through to another European semi
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
LIVERPOOL
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jekyll and Hyde nature is a thing of the past
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns
Premier League clubs vote against VAR next season
Roy Keane tears into Jack Wilshere after Arsenal's unconvincing Europa League display
BOXING
Five of seven Irish boxers win Friday's semis to claim at least Commonwealth silver
Five of seven Irish boxers win Friday's semis to claim at least Commonwealth silver
US boxer sporting Trump-inspired trunks gets battered by Mexican foe
Irish teen Aaron McKenna scores another impressive first-round knockout in California

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie