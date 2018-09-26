This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alan Judge scores first club goal since Feb 2016 - but Arsenal see off battling Brentford

Danny Welbeck double and Alexandre Lacazette see Arsenal through to the fourth round.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 10:29 PM
38 minutes ago 842 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4256341
Judge: free-kick was first club goal in two-and-a-half years.
Image: Nick Potts
Judge: free-kick was first club goal in two-and-a-half years.
Judge: free-kick was first club goal in two-and-a-half years.
Image: Nick Potts

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford 

IRELAND’S ALAN JUDGE put the final remnants of his injury nightmare behind him as he curled home a free-kick in Brentford’s Carabao Cup defeat against Arsenal.

A Danny Welbeck first-half double put the Gunners into a comfortable 2-0 lead before Judge pulled one back for the visitors shortly before the hour mark.

Judge, 29, suffered a horrific leg break in 2016 which left him out of action for 20 months and put his career in serious jeopardy.

And while the Dubliner memorably scored Ireland’s last-minute winner in their friendly against the United States this summer, this was his first club goal since 27 February 2016, ending a long barren spell and setting up a tense finale.

However, it wasn’t enough to help the Championship side upset their top-tier opponents as Alexandre Lacazette made the game safe with Arsenal’s third deep into stoppage time.

Welbeck returned as one of nine changes from the weekend’s win against Everton and opened the scoring in the fifth minute, rising unchallenged to emphatically head in Matteo Guendouzi’s corner.

His second, eight minutes before the interval, capped a sweeping move with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi and the overlapping Nacho Monreal combining to provide a tap-in.

Judge’s brilliant free-kick proved an unexpected twist and Brentford almost had an equaliser in quick time, Sergi Canos flashing a shot over the bar, and penalties remained a possibility right until Lacazette put the seal on Arsenal’s victory.

– Additional reporting Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie