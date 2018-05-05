Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage

LEGENDARY MANCHESTER UNITED manager Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital by ambulance yesterday and is currently recovering after a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old double European Cup winner, 13-time Premier League champion was admitted to hospital in Macclesfield yesterday after an ambulance was called to his home, The Times reported this evening.

Ferguson was transferred to Salford Royal and Manchester United, in a statement to the BBC’s Simon Stone, confirmed he has undergone surgery.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.”

Ferguson’s son Darren, manager at League One club Doncaster Rovers, was not present for his side’s fixture yesterday with a club statement citing family reasons.

