Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage

The former Manchester United boss was rushed to hospital yesterday and had surgery in Salford today.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 5 May 2018, 8:12 PM
7 minutes ago 3,661 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3996927
Image: Matthew Ashton
Image: Matthew Ashton

LEGENDARY MANCHESTER UNITED manager Alex Ferguson was rushed to hospital by ambulance yesterday and is currently recovering after a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old double European Cup winner, 13-time Premier League champion was admitted to hospital in Macclesfield yesterday after an ambulance was called to his home, The Times reported this evening.

Ferguson was transferred to Salford Royal and Manchester United, in a statement to the BBC’s Simon Stone, confirmed he has undergone surgery.

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.”

Ferguson’s son Darren, manager at League One club Doncaster Rovers, was not present for his side’s fixture yesterday with a club statement citing family reasons.

- More to follow

 

 

