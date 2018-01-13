  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'

The Red Devils have joined arch rivals City in pursuit of the Arsenal forward, but Merson isn’t sure they should have.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 4:04 PM
4 hours ago 10,508 Views 28 Comments
MANCHESTER UNITEDâ€™S â€˜GAMBLEâ€™ on Alexis Sanchez surprises Paul Merson, who feels Jose Mourinho is risking a â€˜custard pieâ€™ if the player ends up at arch-rivals Manchester City.

Those at the Etihad Stadium have made most of the running in a protracted pursuit of the Arsenal forward, with Goal revealing on Friday that they still head the queue to secure his services.

United, though, have made a late bid to pip their neighbours to the post, sparking a scrambleÂ for a much sought-after signature.

Merson understands why United have joined the chase, but feels failure to secure Sanchez could end up doing serious damage to the reputation of both the club and their manager.

The former Arsenal forward told Sky Sports: â€œItâ€™s a big gamble what Joseâ€™s done withÂ Alexis Sanchez,Â by going â€˜I want Sanchezâ€™.

â€œBecause if Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United.Â 

â€œHe surely wouldnâ€™t just say it for the sake of saying it, thereâ€™s got to be something going on.

â€œMan United, thereâ€™s no about it, are still the biggest football club by a million miles.Â 

But that would be a custard pie if Mourinho goes â€˜I want Sanchezâ€™, and he goes, â€˜no, Iâ€™m going to go to Man Cityâ€™.

During Fridayâ€™s episode of Close Calls on The42, ESPNâ€™s Mark Ogden pondered as to whether Sanchez might prove to be â€˜Cityâ€™s Faustino Asprillaâ€™ â€“ a destabilising influence not dissimilar to the great Colombian strikerâ€™s arrival when Newcastle led the Premier League by 12 points in February of 1996.

Sanchez hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career last season, with those efforts helping to underline his value to any given cause.

He has managed just eight strikes in 22 outings this season, but the uncertainty surrounding his future has provided an unwelcome distraction while he has also been shifted back to a more familiar wide attacking role following the arrival at Emirates Stadium of Alexandre Lacazette.

â€˜I couldnâ€™t say itâ€™s not my club, but it didnâ€™t feel rightâ€™: Klopp claims he turned down United

