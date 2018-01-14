  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez advised to turn down Man United and join City by ex-Red Devils defender Ferdinand

The Chilean, who will miss Arsenal’s game with Bournemouth today, is being targeted by Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 10:36 AM
10 hours ago 14,306 Views 77 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796886
Sanchez looks set to leave Arsenal.
Image: IAN KINGTON
Sanchez looks set to leave Arsenal.
Sanchez looks set to leave Arsenal.
Image: IAN KINGTON

ALEXIS SANCHEZ SHOULD snub interest from Manchester United and link up with City instead, says former Old Trafford favourite Rio Ferdinand.

The Arsenal forward, who has not travelled with the Gunners for today’s Premier League match at Bournemouth, finds himself at a transfer tug-of-war between two fierce rivals, with a shock scramble for his signature having been sparked.

It appeared for long periods as though Sanchez was destined to end up at the Etihad Stadium, but Jose Mourinho has joined Pep Guardiola in pursuit of a much sought-after signature.

If two offers are tabled, then the 29-year-old will face a big decision – but Ferdinand says the choice is obvious, despite his strong ties to the Red Devils.

The former United defender told BT Sport on the Sanchez saga: “I was having this discussion with my old mates yesterday and today.

If he has an option now to go from Arsenal to Manchester City or Manchester United, as a footballer who wanted to win trophies and be judged on trophies, Manchester City looks like the place to go.

“They are top of the league and going to win the league this season. They are in the Champions League, they look like they will be in the final of the League Cup and the FA Cup as well potentially. So he’s got more opportunities to win trophies there.

“He knows Pep. He’s been with Pep and has more of an idea. If Pep wants him again now, I’m sure he’s thinking: ‘I’m going to go there second time round and do it properly this time.’

“As a professional, you’d have to say that the balance of power is starting to come back to an even keel almost and then going City’s way.

“You look at Manchester City and they’re so far ahead of everybody else, not just in points but in the way and style they play. They’re taking teams out before they even get on to the pitch.”

Sanchez previously worked with City boss Guardiola during a stint at La Liga giants Barcelona.

He would, however, face fierce competition for places at the Etihad, with the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling having impressed in wide attacking roles this season.

United have a greater need to find inspiration in the final third, but title challenges could outweigh finances and playing time in the mind of a proven performer eager to grace the grandest of stages once more.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

From a League of Ireland debut at 16 to the Donegal senior panel in 2018

‘I had a text on my phone from John Caulfield and that was it really. I didn’t take much convincing’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (77)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FOOTBALL
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâs a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, that’s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
LEINSTER
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Home quarter-final within reach for high-flying Leinster
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie