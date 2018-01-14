Sanchez advised to turn down Man United and join City by ex-Red Devils defender Ferdinand

ALEXIS SANCHEZ SHOULD snub interest from Manchester United and link up with City instead, says former Old Trafford favourite Rio Ferdinand.

The Arsenal forward, who has not travelled with the Gunners for today’s Premier League match at Bournemouth, finds himself at a transfer tug-of-war between two fierce rivals, with a shock scramble for his signature having been sparked.

It appeared for long periods as though Sanchez was destined to end up at the Etihad Stadium, but Jose Mourinho has joined Pep Guardiola in pursuit of a much sought-after signature.

If two offers are tabled, then the 29-year-old will face a big decision – but Ferdinand says the choice is obvious, despite his strong ties to the Red Devils.

The former United defender told BT Sport on the Sanchez saga: “I was having this discussion with my old mates yesterday and today.

If he has an option now to go from Arsenal to Manchester City or Manchester United, as a footballer who wanted to win trophies and be judged on trophies, Manchester City looks like the place to go.

“They are top of the league and going to win the league this season. They are in the Champions League, they look like they will be in the final of the League Cup and the FA Cup as well potentially. So he’s got more opportunities to win trophies there.

“He knows Pep. He’s been with Pep and has more of an idea. If Pep wants him again now, I’m sure he’s thinking: ‘I’m going to go there second time round and do it properly this time.’

“As a professional, you’d have to say that the balance of power is starting to come back to an even keel almost and then going City’s way.

“You look at Manchester City and they’re so far ahead of everybody else, not just in points but in the way and style they play. They’re taking teams out before they even get on to the pitch.”

Sanchez previously worked with City boss Guardiola during a stint at La Liga giants Barcelona.

He would, however, face fierce competition for places at the Etihad, with the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling having impressed in wide attacking roles this season.

United have a greater need to find inspiration in the final third, but title challenges could outweigh finances and playing time in the mind of a proven performer eager to grace the grandest of stages once more.

