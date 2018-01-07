Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2018?

THE RIVALRY BETWEEN Cork and Kilkenny has become the main story of the All-Ireland camogie championship over the past few years.

Cork won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 before the Cats ended their bid for three-in-a-row and broke their own 22-year duck to lift the O’Duffy Cup in 2016.

With consecutive Division 1 League titles under their belt, Ann Downey’s charges had their sights set on completing the double-double in Croke Park last September.

But the late, late heroics of Gemma O’Connor and Julia White meant that the All-Ireland senior crown would return to Leeside for the winter.

With all of that in mind though, the chasing pack is getting closer and closer.

The Rebels just about edged past Galway in the semi-final while David Herity’s Dublin were the story of 2017 as they ended a 27-year wait to reach the last four.

Wexford, Tipperary, Clare; anything could happen.

What do you think? Will it be one of the big two again, or will the O’Duffy Cup go elsewhere in September?

