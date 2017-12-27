Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior football title in 2018?

O'Sullivan, O'Connor, Murphy and Donnelly will all be key players.

CAN DUBLIN BE stopped in their pursuit of Sam Maguire again?

Jim Gavin’s team have reigned supreme for the last three seasons and now aim to land a fourth successive All-Ireland senior title in 2018.

They’re strong favourites to continue their era of dominance next year with their challengers likely to be those who have pushed them closest in recent times.

Mayo have only been pipped by a single point at the All-Ireland final stage for the past two years while 2015 finalists Kerry have the memories of last April’s league success over Dublin to fuel their drive.

Tyrone were convincingly beaten by Dublin in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final but the Ulster champions would appear the best placed from their province to challenge.

Can anyone outside of this quartet spring a surprise?

Let us know if you forecast an emerging force or if one of the mainstays will be lifting Sam in 2018.

