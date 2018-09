Kerry, Galway, Dublin and Donegal all collected silverware

DUBLIN ARE ALL-IRELAND SFC champions for the fourth year in succession after Sunday’s 2-17 to 1-14 victory over Tyrone.

Football might have been hurling’s poor relation this summer, but there were certainly some memorable moments along the way.



As we reflect on the 2018 inter-county season, it’s time to test your memory from the summer. How much do you remember from the campaign?

1. Fermanagh stunned Monaghan to reach their first Ulster final in how long? 5 years 10 years

20 years 25 years 2. David Clifford bagged two, but who scored Kerry's other goal against Kildare in the Super 8s? Paul Geaney James O'Donoghue

Sean O'Shea Micheal Burns 3. Who finished the championship as Dublin's top-scorer from play? Ciaran Kilkenny Paul Mannion

Dean Rock Niall Scully 4. Who kicked the late, late equaliser that sent Tyrone's qualifier clash with Meath to extra-time? Lee Brennan Connor McAliskey

Cathal McShane Conor Meyler 5. Wicklow beat Offaly after extra-time in the first round of Leinster, but where was the game played? St Conleth's Park, Newbridge Joule Park, Aughrim

Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore O'Moore Park, Portlaoise 6. The Newbridge or Nowhere saga captured the imagination of the country. At what stage of the qualifiers did Kildare's famous win over Mayo at Conleth's Park take place? Round 1 Round 2

Round 3 Round 4 7. By how many points did Cork lose to Tyrone in their qualifier meeting? 20 18

16 14 8. New York almost secured a famous victory over Leitrim back in May. What was their first season to compete in the championship? 1990 1999

2001 2004 9. What was the first live televised game of the summer? Monaghan v Fermanagh Dublin v Wicklow

Donegal v Cavan Mayo v Galway 10. And finally, how much did Rory Beggan score this summer? 0-10 0-12

0-16 0-18 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Dublin Top of the football pile this year. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Tyrone So close, you weren't far off the top. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Galway A strong start but you didn't quite get far enough in the end. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Westmeath Not a football year to remember for you. Share your result: Share

