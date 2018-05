THE ALL-IRELAND SFC finally throws-in today, and it’ll really click into gear in the coming weeks.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Reigning champions Dublin are chasing their fourth title in succession, while the usual suspects of Mayo, Kerry and Tyrone will be hoping to gun them down.

Galway made a push to join the top bracket with a stunning league campaign, while Monaghan made steady progress in the spring once again.

What we want to know is, who’ll lift Sam Maguire this year?