Alpha Centauri makes Harrington's dream a reality at the Curragh

ALPHA CENTAURI REBOUNDED from her comprehensive defeat in April to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.
A Royal Ascot runner-up last season, the 12-to-1 shot eventually clawed back leader Could It Be Love (33/1) to give Jessica Harrington her first Classic success.
The giant grey filly, ridden by Colm O’Donoghue, beat 5-to-4 favourite Happily – a stablemate of Could It Be Love – back into third place.
“I’ve finally got the Classic!” said an excited Harrington post-race. “I’ve been second and third and the horses have always run really well, but this is a dream come true – to win a Classic.
The 2017 Gold Cup-winning trainer added:
It’s almost as good as winning a Gold Cup at Cheltenham. It’s probably better! They’re on a par. To win a race like this is absolutely fantastic.
Jessica Harrington reflects on winning the 1,000 Guineas.— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) May 27, 2018
"I've finally got a Classic. This is a dream come true for me." pic.twitter.com/mNjqWnJ3ds
Ireland’s Sam Bennett wins final stage of Giro d’Italia in thrilling sprint finish
COMMENTS