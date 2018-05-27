Alpha Centauri makes Harrington's dream a reality at the Curragh

ALPHA CENTAURI REBOUNDED from her comprehensive defeat in April to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

A Royal Ascot runner-up last season, the 12-to-1 shot eventually clawed back leader Could It Be Love (33/1) to give Jessica Harrington her first Classic success.

The giant grey filly, ridden by Colm O’Donoghue, beat 5-to-4 favourite Happily – a stablemate of Could It Be Love – back into third place.

“I’ve finally got the Classic!” said an excited Harrington post-race. “I’ve been second and third and the horses have always run really well, but this is a dream come true – to win a Classic.

The 2017 Gold Cup-winning trainer added:

It’s almost as good as winning a Gold Cup at Cheltenham. It’s probably better! They’re on a par. To win a race like this is absolutely fantastic.