Altior 'all systems go' for Champion Chase but My Tent Or Yours scratched from the Champion Hurdle

AFTER FEARS HE might miss a head-to-head showdown with Douvan, Nicky Henderson has confirmed this morning that Altior will race in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Altior was the odds-on favourite for Wednesday’s feature race, but his participation was thrown into doubt when his trainer reported he was lame on Monday.

However, Henderson said he was pleased to report that his charge was “perfectly sound this morning” and that it was “all systems go” for the Champion Chase.

Altior’s recovery sets up a fascinating three-way contest with Douvan and Min in what could be the race of the this year’s festival.

The news was not so good for another Henderson horse this morning, however, with the ever-popular My Tent Or Yours ruled out of today’s Champion Hurdle.

The 11-year old was a popular each-way choice for a race in which he has finished second three times in the past four years.