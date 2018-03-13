  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Altior 'all systems go' for Champion Chase but My Tent Or Yours scratched from the Champion Hurdle

Nicky Henderson had mixed updates on Cheltenham day one.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 751 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3900394
Altior is back in the Champion Chase.
Image: Julian Herbert/PA Images
Altior is back in the Champion Chase.
Altior is back in the Champion Chase.
Image: Julian Herbert/PA Images

AFTER FEARS HE might miss a head-to-head showdown with Douvan, Nicky Henderson has confirmed this morning that Altior will race in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Altior was the odds-on favourite for Wednesday’s feature race, but his participation was thrown into doubt when his trainer reported he was lame on Monday.

However, Henderson said he was pleased to report that his charge was “perfectly sound this morning” and that it was “all systems go” for the Champion Chase.

Altior’s recovery sets up a fascinating three-way contest with Douvan and Min in what could be the race of the this year’s festival.

The news was not so good for another Henderson horse this morning, however, with the ever-popular My Tent Or Yours ruled out of today’s Champion Hurdle.

The 11-year old was a popular each-way choice for a race in which he has finished second three times in the past four years.

The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' â Kompany eyes title win against Man United
'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
'If I were them, I would think of another player': Mourinho warns Real Madrid off De Gea
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)
FOOTBALL
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
Coutinho: Neymar's return to Barcelona 'would be awesome'
'They have no idea about football' - Klopp hits back at Alexander-Arnold critics
IRELAND
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
SCOTLAND
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week
ENGLAND
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie