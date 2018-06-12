This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test

The Ireland number eight says he knew Rob Herring was in support but backed himself.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 10:30 AM
4 hours ago 823 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4065879

JOE SCHMIDT PINPOINTED it as being one of the most decisive moments of the first Test, while several Irish players wondered what might have been had CJ Stander been awarded a try in the 43rd minute in Brisbane last weekend.

Ireland would have gone 13-8 ahead after the probable conversion and moved into a strong position from which to potentially see out the game.

Firstly, it’s worth examining the positive Irish play that built the opportunity.

Conor Murray fields an Australian kick and we see something relatively rare from Ireland – two passes on a kick return.

Receipt

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

The two passes from Murray to Rob Kearney and Kearney to Jack McGrath are simple, but that movement of the ball allows McGrath to make the first carry in more space than would have been the case for Murray or Kearney.

Pass

It’s encouraging from Ireland and it sets them up for a strong second phase, after Stander, Iain Henderson and John Ryan resource the ruck.

James Ryan had another superb game for Ireland, making 15 tackles and carrying 16 times for an average gain of 2.7 metres per carry, an impressive figure.

Ryan is obviously an explosive athlete but another reason he is so effective at carrying the ball is the timing of his runs, with a fine example below.

Ryan

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Before we dig into Ryan’s carry, it’s worth noting that this is possibly a missed chance for Ireland to attack out wide.

As we can see below, the Wallabies have four defenders on that side of the ruck, whereas Ireland have six attackers.

2

It may well be a moment where Joey Carbery [10] reflects that he could have demanded the ball from Conor Murray with a pass behind Ryan [5], although we don’t know if he was getting a call from the outside to flash the ball wide.

Either way, the Wallabies defence is stretched and Ryan runs an excellent line off Murray into space as David Pocock [6] worries about Ireland’s numbers out wide and leaves a gap on his inside.

As is consistently the case, Ryan arrives at the perfect time to take the pass and break the gainline.

3

Coming around the corner from left to right, Ryan delays his run intelligently, staying slightly hidden in behind the ruck and ensuring that by the time Murray picks the ball and looks to pass, Ryan is accelerating up to full speed close to the gainline.

It seems like a very obvious thing to point out, but it is something that other ball carriers don’t do all the time.

Often, we see carriers arriving a little early in their eagerness to work hard into position, but Ryan is clever enough to time his arrival and that allows him to punch over the gainline - defenders having less time to react to his running line at a soft shoulder or sliver of space.

Ryan gets beyond Pocock’s tackle as the flanker turns in recover – he can’t get a shoulder on – and offloads skillfully to Jordi Murphy, who has run a positive support line.

4

James Ryan, arguably entering from the side, clears out the jackaling Brandon Paenga-Amosa at the subsequent ruck, while John Ryan stands over the ball as the guard.

There’s another hint of opportunity on the outside edge on the third phase, as we can see below.

Hint

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Carbery moves the ball to Peter O’Mahony and Henshaw, having tucked to the inside of the Ireland captain, runs a clever line back to his outside.

With Caleb Timu worried about O’Mahony carrying the ball and marking up on him [indicated by red below], there is a brief window for the Ireland flanker to pop the ball to Henshaw bursting to his outside.

5

With Samu Kerevi isolated on the edge of the Wallabies defence and Jordan Larmour [23] holding width just out of shot, there may have been a linebreak on for Ireland at this point, although Timu could well have drifted off O’Mahony and tackled Henshaw.

Instead, O’Mahony – who did pass sharply five times in this game, as well as showing off his grubber-kicking skill – opts to dummy the pass to Henshaw and carries, with Henshaw, Carbery and Henderson resourcing the ruck.

Ireland move infield again and John Ryan makes a carry directly into Pocock.

JR

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

As we know, Ireland had real problems with Pocock at the breakdown but they nail him in this instance as the exceptional Wallabies back row stays on his feet after the tackle and looks to clamp onto the ball.

Jack McGrath is the first arrival for Ireland and he does a superb job with his ‘barrel,’ hammering his left shoulder into Pocock with real aggression and firmly wrapping his right arm around Pocock’s left leg to remove one of the pillars that keeps him on his feet.

6

James Ryan, having initially been cleverly impeded on his way to the ruck by Paenga-Amosa, hammers in as the second arrival and targets Pocock’s arms, i.e. his connection to the ball.

7

Having had his hands on the ball, Pocock appeals for the penalty but Ireland’s vicious ruck work on him is successful and they are ready to strike on the next phase.

Ireland did seem to lack a creative decision-making touch in their backline at times in the defeat last weekend, but Bundee Aki delivers exactly that here.

Aki

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Aki is at first receiver for Ireland and he runs a clever line arcing outwards initially but then subtly straightens at Kurtley Beale’s inside shoulder, as indicated in white below.

8

The threat of Aki carrying the ball lures Beale into sitting down on his heels, even though Michael Hooper [7] has worked across to cover Aki.

Jordi Murphy runs a switch underneath Aki [green], hoping to draw off Hooper, who instead sticks on Aki.

With Beale sitting down on Aki, there is suddenly space on the Wallabies inside centre’s outside shoulder and Stander runs a superb line to take advantage of that, as indicated in red above.

Bernard Foley is the next defender outside Beale and expects the centre to drift off Aki and deal with Stander, given that Hooper has Aki covered.

But with Aki threatening his inside shoulder, Beale commits and Stander intelligently changes his running line at the last split-second, angling back in towards Aki’s pass and outside Beale.

9

Foley has to turn in on Stander late [yellow above] and as a result, can’t get a shoulder into the tackle, leaving the accelerating Stander to burst through his despairing arms and clean through the defensive line.

Defensive sweeper Will Genia, circled below, has advanced past the ball in behind the defensive line and is slow to react to Stander’s break.

10

It means Stander is suddenly into open country as he gets up to full sprinting stride, the ball tucked into his right arm after he has used his left to help him beat Foley’s tackle attempt.

Stander

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

Before examining Stander’s actions in behind the line, let’s underline the quality of the scramble defence from Wallabies wings Marika Koroibete and Dane Haylett-Petty here, their work-rate to save what looked like being a try truly standing out.

We can see Koroibete circled in yellow below, while Haylett-Petty is off screen sprinting across from the left-hand side of the Wallabies’ backfield.

11

Obviously, their pace helps greatly here but the work-rate is sensational, with both players covering major ground at high speed and producing a try-saving tackle on Stander.

What of the Ireland number eight’s decision-making?

There have been suggestions that he should have straightened and drew in Haylett-Petty before hitting Rob Herring [circled in white below] on his left.

12

But that option would have almost certainly resulted in a tackle on Herring by the hard-working Koroibete, as indicated in yellow above.

Perhaps more realistic would have been a pass to Herring as he cuts underneath Stander [white below], who arcs out to his left in an attempt to get away from Haylett-Petty.

13

With Aki [red] and Murphy [green] also in support, a switch pass from Stander to Herring in this freeze-framed split second above might well have resulted in a score for Ireland, Herring having two further players to support him even if Haylett-Patty can readjust and tackle the hooker.

But it is infinitely easier to point that out with the benefit of freeze frames and multiple replays, rather than when moving at top speed in a noisy, high-pressure Test match.

What was going through Stander’s head in this moment?

“I see Rob but I don’t know what’s going on behind me so I don’t know if there’s another guy [one of the Wallabies] who can intercept the pass or maybe hit him and I go down and he goes down,” explains Stander.

“If I look back and I know Jordi and Bundee were there, it’s tough, but I didn’t know that at the time.

“So in my head, the momentum will carry me over [the tryline] but if I go down [before the tryline] Rob’s there to clean up with the ball after.”

It’s a fair explanation from Stander – he wasn’t certain which Wallabies players were in behind him, potentially waiting to pick off the ball or hammer Herring with an immediate ball-and-ball tackle.

Stander backed himself instead, switching the ball into his left hand and looking for the fend on Haylett-Petty. Stander’s main regret is the manner in which he attempted to finish once he was over the tryline.

Finish

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

“If I look back on it, if I’d have just sat and put the ball down between my legs [I'd have scored], but that’s hindsight,” says Stander.

“It’s so quick on the pitch, you just want to get the ball on the floor.”

14

Indeed, looking back with our freeze frames, there was a window for Stander to sit up and possibly dot the ball down between his legs, although his momentum lends itself to rolling forward and having a go at finding grass.

Haylett-Petty does superbly on the ground, first lifting his right leg up to trap the ball…

15

… and then, as Stander looks to bring the ball over him, Haylett-Petty wraps it with his left arm.

16

The ball does potentially nick the ground as Stander looks to force it down through Haylett-Petty’s arm and Stander’s own left arm, which is initially underneath the ball too.

17

“I reckon there’s a bit of grass there I surely grounded the ball on,” says Stander. “I’d say that was a 50-50.”

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen, positioned on the far side of this pile of bodies, has no view at all of a possible grounding, while assistant referee Paul Williams is late arriving and can’t make a clear decision as a result.

Van der Westhuizen halts play and says to Williams, “I don’t have a clear grounding – [should I ask the TMO] try, no try?”

Williams responds, “It looks held up to me, but I’d definitely have a check.”

Van der Westhuizen calls in television match official Ben Skeen and says, “Ben – try, no try, please.”

Joe Schmidt was frustrated that van der Westhuizen didn’t ask Skeen the “other question,” that being, “is there any reason not to award the try?” but it’s clear from the replays and the match officials’ dialogue that neither van der Westhuizen or Williams had clear reason to believe it was a try.

In fact, Williams’ view was that it looked to have been held up, so it does seem fair to ask the TMO for a “try or no try” decision.

Just over a minute later, Skeen returns a verdict: “Marius, the footage is inconclusive, so the outcome is an attacking scrum.”

“Yeah, ok,” replies van der Westhuizen and signals the Ireland scrum.

Damagingly for Ireland, they fail to take their five-metre chance from that scrum, going through 19 phases against the firm Wallabies defence before Pocock pounces for a turnover penalty.

Stander has swiftly moved on and won’t be losing sleep over the non-try. He says that “one thing I’ve learned from my dad” is that if you dwell on the near-misses, “it’s going to drag you down.”

“Hopefully, if I get in that same position then I’ll know what I’m going to do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Israel Folau’s freakish aerial game

Ireland under pressure in Melbourne but Schmidt feels they aren’t far off

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie