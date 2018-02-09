Greek club Apollo Smyrni confirm signing of Anthony Stokes

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has signed with Greek SuperLeague club Apollo Smyrni in a deal believed to extend until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old was released by Hibernians last month after falling out with manager Neil Lennon.
The north Athens club are currently third bottom, one point clear of the two relegation places and Stokes will hope to fire his new team clear of danger.
